AutoStore reveals its R5+ Robot

This week, AutoStore (Booth B7202) is showcasing its R5+ Robot, the company’s latest addition to its Robot fleet.

Due to its ability to handle bins that are up to roughly 16.7 inches tall—the tallest bins that are currently available in the AutoStore system—the R5+ will allow warehouses to manage larger items.

“The beauty of innovation is that it often can be found in the simplest solutions,” said Carlos Fernández, CPO of AutoStore. “The landscape of e-commerce has fundamentally changed over the past two years, and every improvement we make to the AutoStore system is to benefit retailers in their pursuits of the best customer experiences possible.”

While using the R5+ with 16.7-inch tall bins, customers’ maximum grid height will be higher than a grid with a R5 Robot that uses 12.9-inch tall bins. As a result, a grid, comprised of 14 layers of bins and nearly 19.8 feet tall, can be created.

“The R5+ enables companies to expand their market footprint to include a wider variety of products, all while providing fast and reliable service,” Fernández added. “With the ability to incorporate larger bins, retailers can seamlessly adapt to changes in order demand, allowing them to maintain a competitive edge in their markets.”







