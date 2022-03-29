MMH    Topics     Warehouse

AutoStore reveals its R5+ Robot

This week, AutoStore (Booth B7202) is showcasing its R5+ Robot, the company’s latest addition to its Robot fleet.

AutoStore’s booth features the fifth-generation AutoStore Red Line Robot.
Due to its ability to handle bins that are up to roughly 16.7 inches tall—the tallest bins that are currently available in the AutoStore system—the R5+ will allow warehouses to manage larger items.

“The beauty of innovation is that it often can be found in the simplest solutions,” said Carlos Fernández, CPO of AutoStore. “The landscape of e-commerce has fundamentally changed over the past two years, and every improvement we make to the AutoStore system is to benefit retailers in their pursuits of the best customer experiences possible.”

While using the R5+ with 16.7-inch tall bins, customers’ maximum grid height will be higher than a grid with a R5 Robot that uses 12.9-inch tall bins. As a result, a grid, comprised of 14 layers of bins and nearly 19.8 feet tall, can be created.

“The R5+ enables companies to expand their market footprint to include a wider variety of products, all while providing fast and reliable service,” Fernández added. “With the ability to incorporate larger bins, retailers can seamlessly adapt to changes in order demand, allowing them to maintain a competitive edge in their markets.”


 


This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business.

2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Today's robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
