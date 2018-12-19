Balyo announces 10-year renewal of contract with Hyster-Yale Group

Announcement coincides with market launch in Europe of the Hyster-Yale Driven by Balyo™ robotic lift trucks.

Balyo, a leader in the design and development of robotic solutions for material handling trucks, has signed a 10-year partnership agreement with the U.S. lift truck manufacturer, Hyster-Yale Group, ending the contract signed in October 2015.

“Following three years of productive collaboration, we are very pleased that our partnership with the American group Hyster-Yale Group will continue over the long term, demonstrating the added value of our solutions,” said Fabien Bardinet, Balyo chairman and chief executive officer. “Through this global strategic partnership, our two companies will pursue their common objective of manufacturing, marketing and selling material handling robots based on the Hyster-Yale Group’s standard trucks in North and South America, as well as Europe.”

This key partnership agreement allows Balyo to continue to benefit from the access to the expertise and international sales and maintenance networks of Hyster-Yale, the world’s fifth-largest manufacturer of material handling trucks.

This renewal also allows BALYO to ramp up the deployment of its solutions in Europe by launching training of Hyster-Yale EMEA’s teams on the sale and maintenance of robots equipped with the Driven by Balyo™ technology.

