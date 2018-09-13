Barcoding acquires Danforth Systems

MMH Staff

September 13, 2018

Barcoding, Inc., a leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, today announced that is has completed the strategic acquisition of Danforth Systems, LLC (Danforth Systems) located in Houston, Texas. The acquisition will strengthen Barcoding’s position as the leading system integrator as well as expand its RFID offerings and support for its customers and partners.

Danforth Systems is an established provider of innovative mobility solutions for data collection. Founded in 1988, Danforth Systems delivers services to government agencies, healthcare providers, and companies throughout the retail, transportation, logistics and manufacturing industries. The company’s handheld barcode scanner and RFID inventory tracking solutions, including customized mobile apps, improve workflow processes, asset management and operator efficiency across the supply chain. The company also provides consulting services to assist clients repair, upgrade and transform existing systems to meet current and future business needs.

Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, “Texas has one of the fastest-growing economies in the United States. As a growth company, this strategic acquisition is an opportunity to better support Barcoding’s existing Fortune 500 and other enterprise clients in the state, as well as expand our business in that territory. Danforth Systems’ outstanding reputation and integrity in the marketplace, and its similar technological capabilities to Barcoding, make this acquisition a fitting opportunity for both companies.”

The acquisition will provide new opportunities to both Barcoding and Danforth customers, including:

—A robust team of industry experts with dedicated experience in barcoding, scanner and RFID technology, mobile data capture systems and operations management.

—An enterprise-level support model that “follows the sun” with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston and Lynwood, Washington.

—A comprehensive suite of services and solutions to improve efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity throughout the supply chain.

Dan Tarpey, president, Danforth Systems, said, “We are excited about joining the fastest growing company in the industry. As a highly respected system integrator with a wide-range of services and proven team of experts, Barcoding will provide our existing customers with the opportunity to improve their efficiency, accuracy and connectivity in order to grow.”

