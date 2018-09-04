Barcoding expands annual executive forum with Women in Supply Chain luncheon

Company to host its first networking event for women leaders in the supply chain on Oct. 1.

Barcoding Inc., a leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, announced it will host the Women in Supply Chain Luncheon as part of its Barcoding Executive Forum 8: Future Proof Your Supply Chain event. Scheduled for Monday, Oct. 1, at the Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland, the luncheon will provide networking opportunities for women working in the supply chain and technology industries. 

Jody Costa, VP of Marketing, Barcoding, said, “We’re pleased to host our first-ever Women in Supply Chain luncheon as part of our annual Barcoding Executive Forum. The luncheon aims to bring together women leaders in our business and state who share an interest in supply chain and technology. Our goal is to network and share stories around women empowering women; all culminating in a discussion of how we can best support and mentor each other.”

Event Details:
Who: Barcoding, Inc.
What: Women in Supply Chain Luncheon
When: Monday, Oct. 1, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: Turf Valley Resort, 2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Barcoding will also offer attendees a complimentary discount code to attend the Barcoding Executive Forum on Oct. 2. Executive Forum 8 is a full-day conference is designed to provide #SupplyChainGeeks with the knowledge to succeed with mobile technology in the enterprise. The forum will offer thought leadership from leading area supply chain experts; a lively panel discussion; an RFID demonstration; networking opportunities; exclusive executive briefings; a Solutions Showcase and much more.

For more information or to register for Barcoding’s Women in Supply Chain Luncheon visit: http://bit.ly/2Plfug9.


