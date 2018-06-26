Barcoding, Inc. collaborates with Samsung to accelerate mobile transformation for enterprise clients

MMH Staff

Barcoding, Inc., a leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, has announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

The collaboration is intended to provide Barcoding customers with increased reliability at all stages of the supply chain through the use of select Samsung Galaxy tablets, devices, and solutions, including the Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Note unlocked smartphones, and Knox enterprise mobile security solution. The collaboration enables Barcoding to assist clients in the distribution, events and hospitality, fleet, manufacturing, retail and transportation logistics fields with mobile transformation.

“Through this collaboration, Barcoding will leverage Samsung’s history of innovation and reliability to deliver and develop solutions that help ensure our clients have consistent access to accurate real-time data in order to run their businesses efficiently,” according to Ken Currie, vice president of business development, Barcoding, Inc.

This collaboration will include support services through Barcoding’s GoLive Services and StayLive Services, which initiate and manage the lifecycle of devices for customers.

“Samsung, through its Knox defense-grade security platform, provides configurability and flexibility for systems integrators such as ourselves to support deployment and life cycle management services, which have become very important for our customer base, and really all customers in the enterprise space,” Currie added.

Barcoding aims to provide reliable access, creation, and manipulation of data, whether on a transportation logistics cross dock, a delivery fleet that must maintain ELD compliance, or a manufacturer in the middle of a production run. Platform stability empowered by Samsung will enhance the customer experience for both Barcoding’s clients and their end users.