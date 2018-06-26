Barcoding, Inc. collaborates with Samsung to accelerate mobile transformation for enterprise clients

Collaboration unites devices, an enterprise mobile security solution and support services for clients in the distribution, events and hospitality, fleet, manufacturing, retail and transportation logistics fields.

Barcoding Inc in the News

Barcoding acquires Danforth Systems
Barcoding expands annual executive forum with Women in Supply Chain luncheon
Barcoding, Inc. collaborates with Samsung to accelerate mobile transformation for enterprise clients
The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Versatile Mobile Systems
More Barcoding Inc News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

Barcoding, Inc., a leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, has announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

The collaboration is intended to provide Barcoding customers with increased reliability at all stages of the supply chain through the use of select Samsung Galaxy tablets, devices, and solutions, including the Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Note unlocked smartphones, and Knox enterprise mobile security solution. The collaboration enables Barcoding to assist clients in the distribution, events and hospitality, fleet, manufacturing, retail and transportation logistics fields with mobile transformation.

“Through this collaboration, Barcoding will leverage Samsung’s history of innovation and reliability to deliver and develop solutions that help ensure our clients have consistent access to accurate real-time data in order to run their businesses efficiently,” according to Ken Currie, vice president of business development, Barcoding, Inc.

This collaboration will include support services through Barcoding’s GoLive Services and StayLive Services, which initiate and manage the lifecycle of devices for customers.

“Samsung, through its Knox defense-grade security platform, provides configurability and flexibility for systems integrators such as ourselves to support deployment and life cycle management services, which have become very important for our customer base, and really all customers in the enterprise space,” Currie added.

Barcoding aims to provide reliable access, creation, and manipulation of data, whether on a transportation logistics cross dock, a delivery fleet that must maintain ELD compliance, or a manufacturer in the middle of a production run. Platform stability empowered by Samsung will enhance the customer experience for both Barcoding’s clients and their end users.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Barcoding Inc · Logistics · Mobile Computing · Retail · Supply Chain · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Special Digital Issue: Top Suppliers of 2018
The combined forces of a strong economy, e-commerce growth and a tight labor market are making it more important the ever for warehouse and distribution center (DC) operations to find ways to make their existing infrastructure and people more productive.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links