Barcoding, Inc. hires Michael Tassinari as new chief revenue officer

Barcoding, Inc., a supply chain automation company with expertise including data capture and automation, labels and printing, and mobile computing, today announced the hiring of Michael Tassinari as the firm’s new chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Tassinari, a key member of the Barcoding leadership team, will be focused on growing relationships with customers and key partners, and driving growth strategies across North America.

As CRO of the supply chain automation and innovation company, Tassinari will measure and analyze revenue growth as Barcoding continues to expand its solution portfolio into areas like enterprise software, mobile worker experience, supply chain visibility, and automation (e.g., AMRs and AGVs), Barcoding added.

Tassinari joins the Barcoding team with over 30 years of experience in IT sales and executive leadership. He was most recently the Senior Director of Data Center sales for Dell Technologies. Michael has experience leading sales teams across the both the federal and the enterprise/commercial markets, and he partnered closely with Dell’s federal customers to enable and accelerate their digital, their IT, and their workforce transformation efforts.

Prior to this role, Tassinari was the area sales manager for Dell EMC for the mid-Atlantic region focusing on Dell EMC’s largest Enterprise customers. His teams focused on helping customers modernize IT infrastructures including servers, storage, and data protection solutions.

Tassinari is a member of the Folds of Honor Foundation Board of Directors, the Richard J Fox Foundation Board of Directors, and the Maryland Golf and Country Club Board of Governors. He is a graduate of Saint Leo University with a B.S. in Business.

“We’re excited to see our team grow and know that Michael’s experience and leadership will be an incredible asset to our Barcoding team bringing scale to our customers, partners, employees and social communities.” said Shane Snyder, president at Barcoding. “As we continue to guide clients through this new era of supply chain modernization, we’re inspired by the creativity, energy, and experience Michael brings.”

“I am excited to join Barcoding as their new CRO at such a great time in the company’s growth path. Working together with Barcoding’s sales teams, customers, and our key partners, I believe we can truly grow our business for the betterment of our clients and our supply chain industry,” said Tassinari.



