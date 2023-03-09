MMH    Topics 

Barcoding, Inc. hires Michael Tassinari as new chief revenue officer

Tassinari will execute on growth strategies for the company across North America

By

Latest Material Handling News

Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
More News

Barcoding, Inc., a supply chain automation company with expertise including data capture and automation, labels and printing, and mobile computing, today announced the hiring of Michael Tassinari as the firm’s new chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Tassinari, a key member of the Barcoding leadership team, will be focused on growing relationships with customers and key partners, and driving growth strategies across North America.

As CRO of the supply chain automation and innovation company, Tassinari will measure and analyze revenue growth as Barcoding continues to expand its solution portfolio into areas like enterprise software, mobile worker experience, supply chain visibility, and automation (e.g., AMRs and AGVs), Barcoding added.

Tassinari joins the Barcoding team with over 30 years of experience in IT sales and executive leadership. He was most recently the Senior Director of Data Center sales for Dell Technologies. Michael has experience leading sales teams across the both the federal and the enterprise/commercial markets, and he partnered closely with Dell’s federal customers to enable and accelerate their digital, their IT, and their workforce transformation efforts.

Prior to this role, Tassinari was the area sales manager for Dell EMC for the mid-Atlantic region focusing on Dell EMC’s largest Enterprise customers. His teams focused on helping customers modernize IT infrastructures including servers, storage, and data protection solutions.

Tassinari is a member of the Folds of Honor Foundation Board of Directors, the Richard J Fox Foundation Board of Directors, and the Maryland Golf and Country Club Board of Governors. He is a graduate of Saint Leo University with a B.S. in Business.

“We’re excited to see our team grow and know that Michael’s experience and leadership will be an incredible asset to our Barcoding team bringing scale to our customers, partners, employees and social communities.” said Shane Snyder, president at Barcoding. “As we continue to guide clients through this new era of supply chain modernization, we’re inspired by the creativity, energy, and experience Michael brings.”

“I am excited to join Barcoding as their new CRO at such a great time in the company’s growth path. Working together with Barcoding’s sales teams, customers, and our key partners, I believe we can truly grow our business for the betterment of our clients and our supply chain industry,” said Tassinari.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Barcoding Inc
Data Capture
Mobile Computing
Mobile Robots
   All topics

Barcoding Inc News & Resources

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. hires Michael Tassinari as new chief revenue officer
Barcoding, Inc., acquires AGV provider FRED Automation
The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments
Barcoding, Inc. releases research mobile data capture
Barcoding, Inc. to host first-annual “#SupplyChainGeekDay”
Barcoding shares research for businesses migrating to Android mobile computing in 2020
More Barcoding Inc

Latest in Materials Handling

Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources