Barcoding, Inc. to host Geek Tank workshop series for Android migration

Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, is excited to present its new workshop series, Android in the Enterprise: Barcoding Geek Tanks.

The automated data capture industry is changing fast. Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5 and Windows CE, which companies have relied on for the last several decades to run their mobile devices, will be unsupported starting in 2020. What has emerged — in most cases — is adoption of the Android operating system, which is fundamentally changing the way companies deploy and manage enterprise mobility.

Barcoding has launched a focused effort to help companies as they modernize, providing resources to understand what is needed for success and the benefits of the Android platform for the long term. Through the Barcoding Geek Tanks (a take on “think tanks”), Barcoding will demonstrate the power of a human-centered approach to innovation and provide actionable takeaways on migrating to Android in the enterprise.

Barcoding Geek Tank events will be held in five different cities in the U.S. and Canada:

• Anaheim, California on July 18

• Vancouver, British Columbia on July 23

• Houston, Texas on August 1

• Oak Brook, Illinois on August 8

• Mississauga, Ontario on August 27

These events are designed specifically for IT, operations, logistics and supply chain professionals. During the workshops, attendees will collaborate, share and envision new ideas around the specific challenges of migrating and modernizing mobile computing platforms. Each event will be packed with activities that include exercises and active conversations with industry experts from Barcoding, Zebra Technologies, SOTI, and Ivanti to help companies get ready for Android migration.

“With the support ending for Windows Mobile, we wanted to create a truly collaborative event for organizations to come together to prepare for this challenge,” said Jody Costa, VP of Marketing for Barcoding, Inc. “We believe that a hands-on approach with industry leadership and peers can lead to the best conversations and thoughtful discussions that will inspire continuous learning and real change, ultimately helping attendees prepare for the future of enterprise mobile computing.”

Barcoding partners, Zebra Technologies, Ivanti and SOTI, will also participate in the Geek Tanks, bringing different areas of expertise to the events. At each event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with executive leadership from these organizations to learn more about their offerings and how they can assist with the Android migration.



