Barcoding Inc. VP of marketing selected for Leading Women Award

Jody Costa among those recognized for professional accomplishments as well as mentoring, civic volunteering, and commitment to inspiring change in their organization or the community.

The Daily Record has selected Jody Costa, vice president of marketing for Barcoding, Inc., to receive one of the 2019 Leading Women awards.

The Daily Record’s Leading Women awards honor 50 women who are 40 years of age or younger for the accomplishments they have made so far in their careers. A panel of previous Top 100 Women and Leading Women winners selected the honorees based on their professional experience, community involvement and commitment to inspiring change.

As Anita Gannon, strategic channel manager for Zebra Technologies, shared with the panel, “Jody is a leader in bringing creative ideas to a team, energizing everyone involved to do their best work and help achieve a common goal. It is her spirit and tenacity in doing her best every day that sets Jody apart.”

For nearly a decade, Jody Costa has led marketing efforts for Barcoding, Inc., serving as vice president of marketing for the supply chain and innovation company.

“I’m honored to be recognized among so many exceptional women leading the way in business,” said Costa. “I consider it a privilege to be able to lead a group as innovative and forward-thinking as my teammates at Barcoding, Inc.”

The Daily Record launched the Leading Women awards in 2010 to recognize the next generation of Maryland’s women leaders. Nominees for Leading Women were asked to complete an application that outlined their education and career history; examples of mentoring, career-related officer and board memberships in professional, business or trade organizations; volunteer involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations; awards and honors; professional accomplishments; and commitment to inspiring change in their organization or the community.

“The 2019 Leading Women honorees are extremely accomplished. They are the next generation of women leaders in Maryland who are committed to professional accomplishments, community involvement and inspiring change,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They are the future, and The Daily Record is pleased to honor them with this award.”

The 2019 Leading Women awards will be presented Dec. 2 at a reception and dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at Westin Annapolis, 100 Westgate Circle in Annapolis. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Dec. 3 issue of The Daily Record and available online at [url=http://www.thedailyrecord.com]http://www.thedailyrecord.com[/url].


