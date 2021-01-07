MMH    Topics 

Bastian Solutions and Scallog align on mobile goods-to-person solution in North America

Scallog’s GTP solution features ‘smart’ decision-making and executing software that supervises mobile robots which can move 600kg storage racks

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, has announced the addition of Scallog’s mobile order fulfillment system to the company’s growing portfolio of automation capabilities. As an independent integrator, this relationship supports Bastian Solutions’ commitment to providing clients with optimal systems that not only meet but exceed operational goals.

“This partnership marks a new stage in Scallog’s growth. The USA represents an important market, demanding efficient and agile logistics solutions, combined with huge local logistics expertise. The integration agreement with Bastian Solutions allows us to accelerate our deployment capacity and our commercial presence. We share values and a common vision with the company, that is a world-class automation specialist. The close and fruitful links with our integrators are the key to our development,” said Olivier Rochet, CEO of Scallog.

Scallog, a French robotic automation system manufacturer, designed its Boby intelligent logistics robot to lift and transport product shelves from storage to picking locations. The Boby mobile robots and workstations are said to provide an effective and cost-efficient entry into automated order fulfillment with limited capital investment, a return on investment in less than two years, and the flexibility to quickly scale operations to meet demand. BOBY can handle a 600kg payload, and throughput of 600 picks per hour.

“Our mission is providing our clients a competitive advantage, and to achieve that goal, we must continuously add technologies that address the growing demand and changing landscape order fulfillment providers face. The Scallog goods to person system offers tremendous modularity and an easy entry into automation—two key benefits for growing fulfillment operations. We look forward to introducing the technology to our clients as we continue to provide world-class automated systems,” said Aaron Jones, president of Bastian Solutions.


News
Bastian Solutions
Goods to Person
Mobile Robots
Scallog
