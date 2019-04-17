MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Bastian Solutions announces annual scholarship in honor of Bill Bastian Sr. and Bill Bastian II

The award will be given annually through the Material Handling Education Foundation to encourage future engineering leadership within the industry.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Automation

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, and the Bastian family announced they will sponsor two, $5,000 annual scholarships through the Material Handling Education Foundation. The Bastian Family Scholarship will be given in honor of William (Bill) Bastian Sr. and William (Bill) Bastian II in dedication of their outstanding careers and entrepreneurial leadership in the material handling industry.

In light of their retirements in 2019, Bastian Solutions has established this scholarship to continue the Bastian family legacy by selecting two distinguished individuals whom are studying to become future engineering leaders in the material handling or supply chain industries.

“The most valuable resource to our company and our industry are people,” stated Aaron Jones, President of Bastian Solutions. “Bill Sr. and Bill II wholeheartedly believed this, so to celebrate and thank them on their long and successful careers, we wanted to promote the next generation of engineering leadership. Our hope is to use this scholarship to identify and encourage the growth of talented individuals who are passionate about the industry, innovation, leadership and community.”

Bill Bastian Sr. announced his retirement from Bastian Solutions on January 1, 2019 after 63 years in the industry. Most recently, Bill Bastian II retired from Bastian Solutions on April 1, 2019 following 32 years of leadership at the company.

Bill Bastian II joined Bastian Solutions, then Bastian Material Handling, in 1987 before purchasing the company from his father in January 1992. During his tenure, Bastian Solutions saw tremendous growth with the addition of multiple U.S. and global locations as well as continuous innovations in automation and software. Under his leadership, Bastian Solutions transitioned from a Midwest company into a global systems integrator.

Michael Romano, President and CEO of Toyota Advanced Logistics North America, assumed the role of Bastian Solutions’ CEO on April 1, 2019, following the announcement of Bill Bastian II’s retirement.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Education
Automation
Bastian Solutions
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise
State of the industry: MHI releases annual report at ProMat 2023
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources