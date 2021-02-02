Bastian Solutions announces retirement of CEO, Mike Romano

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, announced today the retirement of CEO, Michael Romano. Romano, a 40-year industry veteran, also served as President/CEO of Toyota Advanced Logistics North America (TALNA) and was a member of the TALNA and Bastian Solutions Board of Directors.

Prior to joining TALNA and Bastian Solutions in 2017, Romano was the principal owner and President/CEO of Associated Integrated Supply Chain Solutions, a leading industry distributor located in Addison, Illinois for 11 years. During Romano’s tenure, Associated grew revenues from $80 million to $250 million. From 1996 to 2004, Romano was a principal and CEO of another industry distributor, Abel-Womack, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Prior to his tenure at Abel-Womack, Romano served as Controller and eventually as President/COO of Dierckx Equipment Corporation, a Raymond dealer serving the greater New York/New Jersey metro area. Romano is a Certified Public Accountant starting his career for the CPA firm Deloitte.

Romano leaves a robust legacy in the material handling industry, dedicating much of his time to promoting its value. In 2002, he served as the President of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and was also MHEDA’s Industry Advocacy Chair, spearheading an effort to increase awareness and recognition of the material handling industry.

Romano has also served on industry boards with the Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI), Loyola University Chicago’s Supply Chain Center and the Employer’s Association of Illinois. He was honored with the MHI Mentor Award in 2015 and the Loyola Supply and Value Chain Center Leadership award in 2016. He was also a Finalist for Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013.

“I have enjoyed a long, rewarding career, but the most memorable accomplishment was my time spent promoting our industry and supporting the development of its future talent by building a closer alliance with the academic community,” said Romano. “Today, the material handling industry is finally being recognized as a vital component in our society. Our industry is attracting bright people that will continue to improve the value we bring to our customers. There certainly is a bright future ahead for the industry and for Bastian Solutions! Thanks to the quality of Bastian Solutions’ people, we have developed a strong plan that supports our vision for the future. I am proud of all we have accomplished together and excited about all that can be accomplished in the future!”

Romano will be succeeded by Hitoshi Matsuoka, a 30-year veteran of Toyota with experience in textile sales, strategic planning and coordination, and, most recently, as assistant to Mr. Tetsuro (Ted) Toyoda, Chairman of TICO. Matsuoka joined TALNA as Executive Coordinator in June 2020. He looks forward to working with Romano until the end of the current fiscal year (March 31) to ensure a successful transition saying, “Mike created a legacy here that I am excited to maintain and grow. I look forward to working with the Bastian Solutions executive team to continue innovating world-class, high quality supply chain equipment and technology.”

Aaron Jones, president and board chairman of Bastian Solutions, echoes Matsuoka’s sentiment. “Working with Mike over the past few years has been enjoyable, educational and impactful,” said Jones. “Mike’s passion for the industry and our company are unmatched, and his leadership and guidance have improved our entire organization. While we will miss his positive influence, I now look forward to working alongside Hitoshi to deliver on our corporate vision for many years to come.”



