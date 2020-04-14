Bastian Solutions becomes global distributor of AutoStore

As a long-time distributor of AutoStore in North and South Americas, India, Australia and New Zealand, Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, has recently signed an agreement to become a global AutoStore integrator.

“During this unprecedented time, we are proud to support our global customer base as we each do our part to keep the supply chain steady. Becoming a global distributor of the AutoStore technology gives us yet another tool to assist clients wherever their operation might be, providing increased capacity, flexibility and accuracy. These are all critical benefits as our clients carefully navigate this global pandemic,” stated Aaron Jones, President at Bastian Solutions.

AutoStore is a leading grid-based robotic warehousing system. Utilizing bins, bots and ports, a retailer could shrink storage space exponentially while keeping detailed track of all items in inventory. The system is designed to keep fast-moving SKUs in easy reach for the bots, cutting picking time per item by more than half.

As a leading systems integrator, Bastian Solutions will expand its AutoStore territory across the globe, leveraging a vast Toyota network to reach clients across a broad spectrum of locations and industry segments.

“We are excited about the new reach of Bastian Solutions and its inclusion to our portfolio of global partners. Bastian Solutions has been a consistent and successful partner since first working with AutoStore in 2013 and brings its unique insight to the client,” shared Karl Johan Lier, CEO and President of AutoStore.



