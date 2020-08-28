MMH    Topics 

Bastian Solutions launches webinar series on supply chain trends

Webinar topics will span ecommerce, business-to-business warehousing, cold chain, and microfulfillment

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is launching a new educational webinar series called Supply Chain Explained: LIVE.

Following the release of their Supply Chain Explained video series, the company is expanding the effort to offer expert insights on supply chain operations to an audience across a wide spectrum of industries. The series will feature four webinars, each with different topics – ecommerce, business-to-business warehousing, cold chain and microfulfillment, respectively.

The webinars are a chance to learn how the pandemic and other economic pressures are changing the supply chain, and what you can do to improve your operation. They’ll consist of a Bastian Solutions expert breaking down the challenges each market is facing, along with a question and answer period. The webinars are scheduled at 2 p.m. Eastern on the following dates:

• September 16: Overnight Changes in Buying Patterns: Retailers, Brands and Ecommerce.
• September 24: Operational Changes that will Transform your B2B Warehouse Operations.
• October 1: Breaking the Ice on Cold Chain Storage Automation.
• October 8: Hyper-local Fulfillment 101: Permanent Changes in Buyer Behavior.

Learn more about each webinar via Bastian Solutions’ website.


