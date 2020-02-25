Bastian Solutions named a Best Place to Work in Indiana 2020

“It is an honor to be chosen once again as a best place to work in Indiana. Our employees exemplify a dedication to success for our company and clients, making this award a great reminder that we have an amazing team here,” said Aaron Jones, president of Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company.

Selected from a two-part survey process, majorly voted on by the employees, Bastian Solutions made the list in the ‘large’ companies’

category.

To be selected, nominees are evaluated on policies, practices and philosophies. Bastian Solutions prides itself on a philosophy of promoting

integrity, inclusion and innovation, with their people being the foundation of these practices.

Specific company rankings will be unveiled by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce on April 30. For more information on the Best Places to Work

in Indiana program, visit BestPlacestoWorkIN.com.

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a

competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs,

scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries.



