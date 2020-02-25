MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Bastian Solutions named a Best Place to Work in Indiana 2020

Selected from a two-part survey process, majorly voted on by the employees, Bastian Solutions made the list in the ‘large’ companies’ category.

By

Latest Material Handling News

SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
More Automation

“It is an honor to be chosen once again as a best place to work in Indiana. Our employees exemplify a dedication to success for our company and clients, making this award a great reminder that we have an amazing team here,” said Aaron Jones, president of Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company.

Selected from a two-part survey process, majorly voted on by the employees, Bastian Solutions made the list in the ‘large’ companies’
category.

To be selected, nominees are evaluated on policies, practices and philosophies. Bastian Solutions prides itself on a philosophy of promoting
integrity, inclusion and innovation, with their people being the foundation of these practices.

Specific company rankings will be unveiled by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce on April 30. For more information on the Best Places to Work
in Indiana program, visit BestPlacestoWorkIN.com.

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a
competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs,
scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Automation
Bastian Solutions
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources