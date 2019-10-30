MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Bastian Solutions opens Houston regional office

Expanding into Houston will mark another milestone in their multi-year growth strategy.

While rapidly growing nationwide, Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, identified a need for a regional
office in the Houston area. Houston is an ideal location for the material handling system integrator, with its diverse economy, large talent pool, and numerous vertical markets in need of material handling automation.

The company’s continued growth in the region started with the promotion of Brian Reinhart from Texas Regional Manager to Director of
Sales. In the last three years, the Dallas Bastian Solutions office, led by Reinhart, has quadrupled in size, but with a growing customer base across the state, it was soon realized a satellite office in Houston would help the company better serve local clients. Expanding into Houston will mark another milestone in their multi-year growth strategy.

Reinhart, along with Bastian Solutions’ newest Field Application Engineers, Jeff Sandler and Alex Bablitch, are working together to expand and assist current and potential customers in the Houston area.

“Jeff and Alex’s well-rounded skill sets and backgrounds will help serve the diverse economy of Houston and be a great asset for our local
automation market,” said Reinhart. Both come to Bastian Solutions with backgrounds in industries like textile and beverage - bringing fresh perspectives to the table.


