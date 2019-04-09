Bastian Solutions reveals its latest goods-to-robot each picking

Bastian Solutions (Booth S1603) presented the latest version of its goods-to-robot each picking technology, which has been fully integrated with an order fulfillment system, at a booth visit Tuesday.

The order fulfillment system currently features an AutoStore robotic, automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). Renowned for its energy efficiency and scalability, the AS/RS provides customers the highest storage density available in its class, resulting in a significant improvement in e-commerce order fulfillment operations.

“Since Bastian Solutions is North America’s leading AutoStore integrator, it made sense to highlight this AS/RS technology at ProMat,” said Aaron Jones, president of Bastian Solutions. “Not only does it offer our clients best-in-class storage density, but, when combined with our goods-to-robot each picking, it can also provide them efficient operations 24/7.”



ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




