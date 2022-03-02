Battery charger supplier Delta-Q Technologies adds four more companies to its partner program

Delta-Q Technologies has added four additional companies to its partner program, “Charged by Delta-Q.” The new partners are Stafl Systems, Idneo, BSLBATT Battery, and American Battery Solutions.

Like existing partners, these companies will have access to the tools, brand association and support to collaborate with Delta-Q in a variety of electric drive markets. This also means that Delta-Q supplied OEMs will now have a curated network of 13 compatible battery and battery management system (BMS) manufacturers that work well with Delta-Q’s charging solutions.

“We are excited to welcome our four new partners to the program,” said Rod Dayrit, Director of Business Development, Americas at Delta-Q. “The expansion of this program is an important milestone as we look to advance engagement and collaboration across manufacturers in the electric drive vehicle and industrial equipment sectors. By signifying our compatibility with our battery partners, and now BMS partners, we are able to expand our reach and provide OEMs with a trusted source to secure the highest quality and compatible power solutions that will ultimately expand their businesses.”

The compatibility program, which launched in May 2021, was created to give OEMs confidence that the battery, BMS and charger combination will provide their electric drive products with best-in-class performance, prolonged battery life and maximum uptime. Through the program, OEMs can view tested algorithms and integrations with Delta-Q’s chargers and a variety of batteries and BMS. Delta-Q addresses industries such as electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, e-mobility, floor care machines, utility/recreational vehicles, and new markets, like outdoor power equipment.



