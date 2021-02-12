Beckhoff welcomed into key MHI industry groups

Beckhoff Automation recently expanded its leadership in intralogistics and material handling by joining MHI’s Solutions Community and Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS) Industry Groups. MHI, the largest material handling, logistics and supply chain trade organization in the U.S., delivers solutions to pressing challenges and invites market leaders to offer expertise through its Industry Groups.

According to Beckhoff, its New Automation Technology philosophy boosts control, networking, IoT and digital transformation capabilities in fulfillment and distribution centers, making the company an ideal addition to the MHI groups.



“As Beckhoff continues to chart incredible growth in the material handling and intralogistics industries, it was an obvious step to take a more active role in MHI and join the Solutions Community and Conveyor & Sortation Systems Industry Groups,” said Doug Schuchart, Material Handling & Intralogistics Manager for Beckhoff Automation LLC. “We believe that collaboration with MHI and its influential industry members is invaluable for solving the new challenges we face at this unique time in history. This is especially important as we see e-commerce business expanding on a previously unimagined trajectory. Labor shortages, SKU proliferation, picking accuracy and faster delivery expectations are just a few of the issues facing the industry that can be addressed with New Automation Technology.”



MHI is an international trade association that was founded in 1945. MHI members include manufacturers of material handling equipment including warehousing and logistics, systems integrators, third-party logistics providers, consultants and publishers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for members, customers and the industry through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX exhibitions to showcase member companies’ products and services and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals; Beckhoff exhibits at both.



“For the Conveyor & Sortation Systems Industry Group and the Solutions Community, it is critical to have engaged technology providers that can unlock the potential for the equipment and solutions that the membership provides through their innovation,” said Christian Dow, Executive Vice President of Membership and Industry Leadership at MHI. “We welcome Beckhoff with their expertise and leading-edge technologies and look forward to having them contribute to both of these strong institutions.”

Beckhoff USA relocated its Charlotte, North Carolina, regional office in February 2020 next door to the MHI headquarters. The 4,400-square-foot office provides an updated training center and state-of-the-art showroom – just a short walk from the offices of MHI. Beckhoff maintains facilities throughout the U.S. to ensure effective sales and support for all customers, which include top suppliers in the intralogistics industry, such as Honeywell Intelligrated, EuroSort, Swisslog, SDI, Fortna, JBT and many others.



“The scalable and flexible automation platform from Beckhoff is helping many solution providers and end users in the industry meet today’s challenging demands, while remaining nimble in response to required changes,” Schuchart added. “TwinCAT automation software, which now supports operation in a non-Windows, Unix-based environment via TwinCAT/BSD, is the basis for powerful material handling systems and IoT solutions. Together with EtherCAT, which is unrivaled in terms of network size and performance, Beckhoff is poised to help many customers with ground-breaking solutions tailored to their industry.”



