Benchmark Industrial acquires Donby Packaging

Benchmark Industrial Inc., announced today that they have acquired Donby Packaging, a full-service packaging supply and equipment distributor in the Cleveland area. With this acquisition, Benchmark will expand its Ohio delivery area and tap into Donby’s purchasing power and supply chains. The move will bring an expanded catalog of packaging and warehouse supplies and enhanced service for customers of both companies.

Jim Reid, the President of Benchmark Industrial, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Donby into the Benchmark family. They have long been known for offering good service and competitive prices for their manufacturing and distribution customers. We are committed to maintaining those relationships and taking our combined service offerings from good to great.”

Benchmark and Donby both sell a wide range of packaging, warehouse, janitorial and safety supplies. Combining both product offerings under the Benchmark brand will offer customers greater choice. The move expands Benchmark’s purchasing power, so they can negotiate competitive prices and ensure a stable supply chain for their customers. Benchmark provides next-day local delivery to customers in their Ohio delivery range and ships to U.S. customers nationwide.

Eric Blumenthal, the President of Donby, added, “Benchmark is a company that shares our values and our commitment to customer service. We know our long-time customers will be in good hands during and after this transition.”



