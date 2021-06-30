MMH    Topics     Mergers & Acquisitions

Benchmark Industrial acquires Donby Packaging

Acquisition expands service area, product offerings and supply chain for Ohio-based packaging company

By

Latest Material Handling News

Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Benchmark Industrial Inc., announced today that they have acquired Donby Packaging, a full-service packaging supply and equipment distributor in the Cleveland area. With this acquisition, Benchmark will expand its Ohio delivery area and tap into Donby’s purchasing power and supply chains. The move will bring an expanded catalog of packaging and warehouse supplies and enhanced service for customers of both companies.

Jim Reid, the President of Benchmark Industrial, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Donby into the Benchmark family. They have long been known for offering good service and competitive prices for their manufacturing and distribution customers. We are committed to maintaining those relationships and taking our combined service offerings from good to great.”

Benchmark and Donby both sell a wide range of packaging, warehouse, janitorial and safety supplies. Combining both product offerings under the Benchmark brand will offer customers greater choice. The move expands Benchmark’s purchasing power, so they can negotiate competitive prices and ensure a stable supply chain for their customers. Benchmark provides next-day local delivery to customers in their Ohio delivery range and ships to U.S. customers nationwide.

Eric Blumenthal, the President of Donby, added, “Benchmark is a company that shares our values and our commitment to customer service. We know our long-time customers will be in good hands during and after this transition.”


Article Topics

News
Mergers & Acquisitions
Benchmark Industrial
Packaging
   All topics

Mergers & Acquisitions News & Resources

Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
American Eagle Outfitters to acquire Quiet Logistics to enhance supply chain capabilities
TricorBraun acquires Vetroelite
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Latest in Materials Handling

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
Protective packaging roundup
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources