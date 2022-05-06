MMH    Topics 

Berkshire Grey and Logistex partner on robotic automation solutions in U.K.

Established system integrator joins Berkshire Grey’s partner alliance program to accelerate adoption of robotics for ecommerce, retail, and 3PL customers.

By

Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, is partnering with Logistex, a leading system integrator and warehouse management system provider, to help companies grow despite the labor shortages and logistics challenges straining global supply chains, the partners announced today.

This partnership combines AI-enabled robotic automation from Berkshire Grey with system design and integration services from Logistex to deliver warehouse robotics to Europe’s premier pure-play ecommerce companies, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

“Berkshire Grey’s robotic solution portfolio is incredibly robust. By addressing some of the most labor-intensive warehouse processes and handling the broadest range of SKUs, their systems can solve operational challenges across our customer base,” said Andy Branch, COO at Logistex. “Logistex has a long history of delivering transformative solutions, and across industries we are seeing more customers ready to leverage intelligent robotic automation. That’s why we’re partnering with Berkshire Grey — to solve real challenges with robotic solutions that deliver value at our customers’ warehouses and facilities today.”

As more companies feel the pressures of eCommerce growth, enhanced consumer expectations, and the evolving labour shortage, Berkshire Grey’s AI-powered robotic solutions fill the gap. The company offers a wide range of robotic automation solutions that can increase fulfilment throughput by up to 3X and improve labor efficiency by up to 70%. Logistex, an established leader in traditional material handling and warehouse management systems, is evolving their innovation portfolio through this partnership to help companies streamline processes, improve employee productivity, and deliver flexible solutions that scale.

“The demand for innovation to address operational challenges plaguing supply chains brought on by new connected consumer buying behaviors for eCommerce and omnichannel purchasing is very strong in the UK, and Berkshire Grey has the solutions the market needs to compete,” said Neil Berry, SVP and General Manager for EMEA at Berkshire Grey. “Partnering with Logistex allows us to deliver a comprehensive robotic automation portfolio to more customers faster, accelerate the adoption of AI and robotics across the UK market, and enable joint customers to rapidly realize the value of robotic automation.”

Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance program works with a select group of strategic partners to provide customers across Retail, eCommerce, 3PL, Grocery and Package Handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfilment throughput while driving down operational costs.


Article Topics

News
Berkshire Grey
Logistyx
   All topics

Berkshire Grey News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics partner to achieve cross-platform robotic automation
Amplify your order picking and ASRS systems with robotic automation
Deploy robotic solutions with RaaS to enable worry-free and flexible supply chain deployment
Survey finds strong “generation gap” factor in warehouse labor shortages
Berkshire Grey and FedEx expand their robotic automation solutions relationship
More Berkshire Grey

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources