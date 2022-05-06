Berkshire Grey and Logistex partner on robotic automation solutions in U.K.

Berkshire Grey, a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, is partnering with Logistex, a leading system integrator and warehouse management system provider, to help companies grow despite the labor shortages and logistics challenges straining global supply chains, the partners announced today.

This partnership combines AI-enabled robotic automation from Berkshire Grey with system design and integration services from Logistex to deliver warehouse robotics to Europe’s premier pure-play ecommerce companies, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

“Berkshire Grey’s robotic solution portfolio is incredibly robust. By addressing some of the most labor-intensive warehouse processes and handling the broadest range of SKUs, their systems can solve operational challenges across our customer base,” said Andy Branch, COO at Logistex. “Logistex has a long history of delivering transformative solutions, and across industries we are seeing more customers ready to leverage intelligent robotic automation. That’s why we’re partnering with Berkshire Grey — to solve real challenges with robotic solutions that deliver value at our customers’ warehouses and facilities today.”

As more companies feel the pressures of eCommerce growth, enhanced consumer expectations, and the evolving labour shortage, Berkshire Grey’s AI-powered robotic solutions fill the gap. The company offers a wide range of robotic automation solutions that can increase fulfilment throughput by up to 3X and improve labor efficiency by up to 70%. Logistex, an established leader in traditional material handling and warehouse management systems, is evolving their innovation portfolio through this partnership to help companies streamline processes, improve employee productivity, and deliver flexible solutions that scale.

“The demand for innovation to address operational challenges plaguing supply chains brought on by new connected consumer buying behaviors for eCommerce and omnichannel purchasing is very strong in the UK, and Berkshire Grey has the solutions the market needs to compete,” said Neil Berry, SVP and General Manager for EMEA at Berkshire Grey. “Partnering with Logistex allows us to deliver a comprehensive robotic automation portfolio to more customers faster, accelerate the adoption of AI and robotics across the UK market, and enable joint customers to rapidly realize the value of robotic automation.”

Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance program works with a select group of strategic partners to provide customers across Retail, eCommerce, 3PL, Grocery and Package Handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfilment throughput while driving down operational costs.



