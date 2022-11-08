MMH    Topics     Equipment

Best practices for cutting cold storage condensation

Technology like lithium batteries can help in cold storage, but so can best practices.

By

By keeping operators comfortable, enclosed, heated cabins can aid productivity.
By keeping operators comfortable, enclosed, heated cabins can aid productivity.

Technology can solve for some of the challenges of operating lift truck fleets in cold storage, such as motive power choices like hydrogen fuel cells or lithium batteries that match up well with cold operating conditions, but best practices can also help.

Many companies with cold storage DCs successfully operate electric truck fleets that use conventional lead-acid batteries, though outfitted for low temperature-condition comfort with features like heated seats. For example, Vertical Cold Storage, based in Bolingbrook, Ill., uses electric lift trucks from Crown Equipment in its cold storage operations, says Tomasz Gacek, regional maintenance manager for the cold storage warehouse operator.

The trucks do have features like heated seats, back pads and arm rests, to add warmth for operators, which reduces the need for them to leave cold storage to warm up. Frequently moving from cold storage to an ambient part of the warehouse leads to condensation, which can refreeze upon return to cold storage, and trigger more wear and tear on trucks, electrical connectors and possibly cause downtime.

But condensation issues can be reduced with best practices. “A tip for reducing condensation from going in and out of the freezers is getting the operators comfortable and in warm clothing, and installing any heating options that prevent the operators from needing to constantly come in and out,” says Gacek. “Another option, if there is available space is to strategically put chargers in rooms that are closer to dock temperatures (35°F to 45°F) instead of heated areas that will only magnify the condensation, in addition to safety hazards from slipping on the condensate that drips from the equipment.”

Lead-acid batteries also need careful maintenance practices, adds Gacek. “Warehouses need to make sure the batteries are equalized on a timely basis and watered immediately upon finishing of the equalization cycle when the battery is hot, to prevent the battery overflowing, causing a mess, and degrading battery life. Also be sure to use clean and de-ionized water during preventative maintenance, which aids in keeping the batteries running at peak performance.”

In addition to working with truck dealers to obtain cold storage features on trucks, says Gacek, it also makes sense to opt for appropriate computer gear. “When it comes to components like scanners and computers on the trucks, we make sure it’s all rated for freezing conditions and that includes heating elements to keep them running well and, no pun intended, freezing up on us when they get too cold,” Gacek says.

Motive power choices like lithium do eliminate some cold storage challenges, though it should be noted these batteries are more expensive than lead-acid batteries on an upfront price basis. However, unlike other power sources such as lead-acid, lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) are built to be completely sealed and are therefore protected from the effects of condensation, explains Jena-Christine Lawrence, product planning manager for Toyota Materials Handling.

“Each application is different, but for high-volume operations with more than one shift, lithium-ion batteries can be a great choice. There are many applications where lithium-ion batteries make sense. But the most obvious advantages of using LiBs are found in the cold storage industry for one primary reason: condensation,” Lawrence adds.

Certain LiB chemistries can make a difference, adds Lawrence. Lithium-ion cells operate most effectively in temperatures ranging from -4°F up to 140°F, but certain lithium chemistries can expand that range allowing LiBs to function better and last longer in extreme conditions.

“A battery with a chemistry of lithium-iron phosphate or nickel cadmium, for example, performs better in cold applications than other types­—effective in temperatures as low as -25°F degrees,” says Lawrence.

However, adds Lawrence, multiple factors weigh in moving to LiBs, including higher sticker cost and the change management involved in using opportunity charging with LiBs versus the battery swapping common with lead-acid. Thus, LiBs might not suit every operation, even for cold storage.

Lawrence agrees that it makes sense to outfit trucks for cold storage with appropriate comfort features such as heated elements or even a fully enclosed, heated cabs. Like many lift truck decisions, such options do add some cost, but pay off over the operational lifespan by supporting more throughput, since with a heated, enclosed cab, operators can keep their trucks working in the cold.

“We really think the heated, cold store cabin option will be popular,” says Lawrence. “We see this as an innovative solution to an obvious challenge in cold storage, and believe that by increasing operator comfort, the heated cold store cabin option will result in increased productivity.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Equipment
Cold Storage
Lift Trucks
Toyota Material Handling
   All topics

Toyota Material Handling News & Resources

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
60 Seconds with Kim Douglass of Toyota Material Handling
Toyota Material Handling, Cornell Engineering unveil world’s first forklift learning studio
Toyota Material Handling sweeps TMHG Global Skills competition
Toyota Material Handling’s Kim Douglass places with gold in global skills competition
Toyota Material Handling formalizes partnership with unique nonprofit Anchor House
TMH and Toyota Motor North America donate electric forklift to food bank
More Toyota Material Handling

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources