Best Practices to Optimize 3PL Receiving Workflows

Date/Time Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media Panelists David Miller, General Manager, Platform Services, 3PL Central Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:00PMMike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless MediaDavid Miller, General Manager, Platform Services, 3PL Central

Efficient operations are a must for today’s 3PLs looking to grow, especially around the receiving process.



In this webinar, learn how to optimize your put-away process by using warehouse technology to create rules-based logic and paperless workflows. We will also share best practices for SLA management and compliance, insights on how top-performing warehouses are managing receiving tariffs, and how to keep warehouse customers informed without increasing overhead.



You will gain best practice insights into:

Efficient warehouse setup and Directed Put-away

Pre-configured Vs. Floor Load Pallets

OSD and Hold Statuses for Damage, Customs, and QC

Simplified and automated pricing

Paperless Receiving workflows to enhance operations

View or download



