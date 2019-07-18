MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts

Best Practices to Optimize 3PL Receiving Workflows

Thursday, August 1, 2019 | 2PM ET

By

Date/Time
Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:00PM
Moderator
Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media
Panelists
David Miller, General Manager, Platform Services, 3PL Central

Efficient operations are a must for today’s 3PLs looking to grow, especially around the receiving process.

In this webinar, learn how to optimize your put-away process by using warehouse technology to create rules-based logic and paperless workflows. We will also share best practices for SLA management and compliance, insights on how top-performing warehouses are managing receiving tariffs, and how to keep warehouse customers informed without increasing overhead.

You will gain best practice insights into:

  • Efficient warehouse setup and Directed Put-away
  • Pre-configured Vs. Floor Load Pallets
  • OSD and Hold Statuses for Damage, Customs, and QC
  • Simplified and automated pricing
  • Paperless Receiving workflows to enhance operations
Article Topics

Resources
Webcasts
Technology
Automation
3PL Central
Automation
Technology
Warehouse Management
   All topics

