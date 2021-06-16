MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    WMS

Better Visibility, One Vendor, Seamless Coordination

Honeywell Intelligrated explores some common challenges DCs face when selecting a WMS while presenting the advantages of bringing these key systems under one software platform.

By

Does your warehouse management system (WMS) integrate well with your warehouse execution system (WES)? While both offerings have become essential components for meeting the growing challenges of e-commerce fulfillment, these critical systems often don’t complement each other. As a result, most distribution center (DC) operators encounter varying degrees of difficulty when connecting these systems to enable improved inventory management, more precise order fulfillment coordination and a unified view of their operations.

In our new white paper, The Business Case for Tighter WMS and WES Integration5, Honeywell Intelligrated explores some common challenges DCs face when selecting a WMS while presenting the advantages of bringing these key systems under one software platform, such as:

  • End-to-end visibility and workflow integration
  • Single-software economies of scale
  • Seamless coordination of critical warehouse functions
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Technology
Software
Honeywell Intelligrated
Inventory
WES
WMS
   All topics

WMS News & Resources

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Where is fleet management headed?
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
Case Study: Hormann’s New WMS Project with Guardrails for Success
Do more with less warehouse energy
Rapid WMS rollout fits functional needs
Inside Medline’s Distribution Center: Meeting the needs of the healthcare community
More WMS

Latest in Materials Handling

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources