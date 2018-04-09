Beumer rolls out new sortation solution

Beumer Group (Booth B3555) is introducing an innovative new, high-performance sorter solution this week at Modex.

<p>Terry Brown, Director of Sales, with the new BG Sorter</p>

Terry Brown, Director of Sales, with the new BG Sorter

Beumer in the News

Beumer rolls out new sortation solution
Other Voices: Optimizing WES with integrated order consolidation
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
Other Voices: Reverse logistics no longer a supply chain afterthought
Beumer gives a sneak peek at its next-gen line sorter technology
More Beumer News

Equipment Resource

Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic departure from the norm.
All Resources
By ·

Beumer Group (Booth B3555) is introducing an innovative new, high-performance sorter solution this week at Modex. Available in cross-belt and tilt-tray designs, the BG Sorter features real-time wireless communications and ensures the highest quality of sortation and safe handling of items.

Combined, these features allow almost all items to be handled through the automated system resulting in higher efficiency and later cut-off times for customers. With sorter speeds of up to 590 feet/minute, the BG Sorter is powered by an OptiDrive, or linear synchronous motor (LSM), and a contactless energy supply.

The sortation solution is being released to the North American market for the first time and is designed to provide optimum support for warehouses and distribution hubs operating in the demanding e-commerce and Industry 4.0 environments.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Beumer · Modex · Sortation · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Industry 4.0: What you need to know today
This webinar takes a closer look at industry 4.0 and provides a roadmap for building and effectively utilizing Industry 4.0 capabilities.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage
The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest...
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...

Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Partner Links