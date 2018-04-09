Beumer rolls out new sortation solution

Bridget McCrea, Editor

Beumer Group (Booth B3555) is introducing an innovative new, high-performance sorter solution this week at Modex. Available in cross-belt and tilt-tray designs, the BG Sorter features real-time wireless communications and ensures the highest quality of sortation and safe handling of items.

Combined, these features allow almost all items to be handled through the automated system resulting in higher efficiency and later cut-off times for customers. With sorter speeds of up to 590 feet/minute, the BG Sorter is powered by an OptiDrive, or linear synchronous motor (LSM), and a contactless energy supply.

The sortation solution is being released to the North American market for the first time and is designed to provide optimum support for warehouses and distribution hubs operating in the demanding e-commerce and Industry 4.0 environments.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.