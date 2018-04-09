Beumer rolls out new sortation solution
Beumer Group (Booth B3555) is introducing an innovative new, high-performance sorter solution this week at Modex.
Terry Brown, Director of Sales, with the new BG Sorter
Beumer in the NewsBeumer rolls out new sortation solution Other Voices: Optimizing WES with integrated order consolidation Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden Other Voices: Reverse logistics no longer a supply chain afterthought Beumer gives a sneak peek at its next-gen line sorter technology More Beumer News
Equipment ResourceTop 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017 The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic departure from the norm.
All Resources
Beumer Group (Booth B3555) is introducing an innovative new, high-performance sorter solution this week at Modex. Available in cross-belt and tilt-tray designs, the BG Sorter features real-time wireless communications and ensures the highest quality of sortation and safe handling of items.
Combined, these features allow almost all items to be handled through the automated system resulting in higher efficiency and later cut-off times for customers. With sorter speeds of up to 590 feet/minute, the BG Sorter is powered by an OptiDrive, or linear synchronous motor (LSM), and a contactless energy supply.
The sortation solution is being released to the North American market for the first time and is designed to provide optimum support for warehouses and distribution hubs operating in the demanding e-commerce and Industry 4.0 environments.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorBridget McCrea, Editor Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsBeumer · Modex · Sortation · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue