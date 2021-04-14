Big Ass Fans exhibits its Clean Air System

By pairing air purifying technologies with airflow solutions, Big Ass Fans’ Clean Air System, which is being presented during ProMatDX, is able to kill up to 99.99% of pathogens—including SARS-CoV-2—within minutes.

For quick, effective results, two types of disinfection technologies are used by the system: ION and UVGI (UV-C). Through ION technology, electrically charged particles attack and eliminate the pathogens, whereas UVGI (UV-C) technology incorporates UV-C light, a scientifically proven disinfectant, with the company’s fans’ airflow. In doing so, pathogens are moved through a disinfection zone and then destroyed by the UV-C light.

The ION disinfection technology is particularly ideal for commercial and industrial fans, such as the AirEye, AirGo, Black Jack and Powerfoil Breeze, D and X3.0. The UVGI (UV-C) disinfection technology is suitable for commercial and residential fans, including the Essence and the Haiku.

“We’re helping logistics companies—big and small—take back their warehouses and facilities with peace of mind by protecting workers and mitigating the risk of person-to-person transmission of any airborne pathogen,” said Alex Risen, public relations director at Big Ass Fans. “Reducing risk of infection and providing safe, efficient spaces is no longer a ‘nice to have’ for employees. It’s a requirement.” He added, “If you aren’t providing a healthy environment for your people, rest assured the competition is and that’s where people want to work.”



