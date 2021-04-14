MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Big Ass Fans exhibits its Clean Air System

Big Ass Fans’ Clean Air System, which is being presented during ProMatDX, is able to kill up to 99.99% of pathogens—including SARS-CoV-2—within minutes.

By

By pairing air purifying technologies with airflow solutions, Big Ass Fans’ Clean Air System, which is being presented during ProMatDX, is able to kill up to 99.99% of pathogens—including SARS-CoV-2—within minutes.

For quick, effective results, two types of disinfection technologies are used by the system: ION and UVGI (UV-C). Through ION technology, electrically charged particles attack and eliminate the pathogens, whereas UVGI (UV-C) technology incorporates UV-C light, a scientifically proven disinfectant, with the company’s fans’ airflow. In doing so, pathogens are moved through a disinfection zone and then destroyed by the UV-C light.

The ION disinfection technology is particularly ideal for commercial and industrial fans, such as the AirEye, AirGo, Black Jack and Powerfoil Breeze, D and X3.0. The UVGI (UV-C) disinfection technology is suitable for commercial and residential fans, including the Essence and the Haiku.

“We’re helping logistics companies—big and small—take back their warehouses and facilities with peace of mind by protecting workers and mitigating the risk of person-to-person transmission of any airborne pathogen,” said Alex Risen, public relations director at Big Ass Fans. “Reducing risk of infection and providing safe, efficient spaces is no longer a ‘nice to have’ for employees. It’s a requirement.” He added, “If you aren’t providing a healthy environment for your people, rest assured the competition is and that’s where people want to work.” 


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at lewis.chr[email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
