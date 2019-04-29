Big Joe Forklifts expands Wisconsin Dells facility

Big Joe Forklifts (Lombard, IL) celebrated its 68th anniversary with the completion of its Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., facility expansion. The project included tripling the capacity of the loading dock, re-configuring and streamlining the manufacturing floor to increase throughput and the expansion of the engineering and general office areas. The construction was carried out in phases in order to minimize its impact on forklift production. All in, the expansion grew the throughput of the facility by roughly 2,500 units annually.

Having experienced nine consecutive years of double-digit growth, we had outstripped our existing facility’s capacity by early 2018. The aggressive project was undertaken to accommodate forecasted sales growth, as well as, the manufacturing of new PDX line of custom-built walkie stackers. The PDX line will feature made to order high performance stacker units for demanding operations including furnace loading and die handling. Special attachment adaptation and one-off designs will be the norm.

“Big Joe is not your typical lift truck manufacturer and we enjoy being different,” said Dan Rosskamm, President. “We think differently, design differently and respond differently than our competitors.”

Big Joe is an industry leader in electric walkie stackers, electric pallet trucks and the innovative Joey family of task support vehicles and has been awarded 38 patents over the past ten years.



