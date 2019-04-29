MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Big Joe Forklifts expands Wisconsin Dells facility

Big Joe Forklifts celebrated its 68th anniversary with the completion of its Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., facility expansion.

By

Big Joe Forklifts (Lombard, IL) celebrated its 68th anniversary with the completion of its Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., facility expansion.  The project included tripling the capacity of the loading dock, re-configuring and streamlining the manufacturing floor to increase throughput and the expansion of the engineering and general office areas. The construction was carried out in phases in order to minimize its impact on forklift production. All in, the expansion grew the throughput of the facility by roughly 2,500 units annually.

Having experienced nine consecutive years of double-digit growth, we had outstripped our existing facility’s capacity by early 2018. The aggressive project was undertaken to accommodate forecasted sales growth, as well as, the manufacturing of new PDX line of custom-built walkie stackers. The PDX line will feature made to order high performance stacker units for demanding operations including furnace loading and die handling. Special attachment adaptation and one-off designs will be the norm.

“Big Joe is not your typical lift truck manufacturer and we enjoy being different,” said Dan Rosskamm, President.  “We think differently, design differently and respond differently than our competitors.”

Big Joe is an industry leader in electric walkie stackers, electric pallet trucks and the innovative Joey family of task support vehicles and has been awarded 38 patents over the past ten years.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Big Joe Forklifts
Lift Trucks
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Where is fleet management headed?
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources