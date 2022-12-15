MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks    Big Joe Forklifts

Big Joe returns to the Canadian market

Big Joe Forklifts will re-enter Canadian market effective Jan. 1, 2023

By

Big Joe Forklifts has announced its plan to return to the Canadian market for the first time since 2009 through the newly formed Big Joe Canada.

The initial launch will ensure Big Joe equipment is readily available through a network of material handling dealerships across most Canadian provinces with whom Big Joe Canada has already partnered. This network will continue to grow to ensure that support for the Big Joe product line is second to none as it continues to expand into new market segments including lithium powered sit-down forklifts and autonomous vehicles over the years to come, the company added. 

Big Joe is one of the fastest growing companies in the lift truck industry globally, having grown by more than 1200% since 2009, according to the company. Big Joe’s electric forklifts, pallet trucks, walkie stackers, and access vehicles use the latest in human factors, lithium batteries, and motor technology to propel its philosophy – move more, hurt less, the company added.

Big Joe Canada will launch by onboarding dealers from its existing network across Canada before expanding this network. The expansion plan will include ensuring that dealers can expertly deploy products, services, parts, and warranty to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction across Canada.

“The Canadian market is very important to Big Joe, and we have been working hard to find the right partner that shares our growth vision and can help us re-enter the market at the right time. On that point, we couldn’t be more pleased or excited to partner with Big Joe Canada to make that happen,” said Bill Pedriana, Big Joe’s CMO. “With an industry that continues to rapidly evolve due to emerging technologies and economic uncertainty, companies are looking to keep their operations moving by partnering with organizations that can be nimble and responsive to meet their changing needs. For us the timing couldn’t be better to rejoin the Canadian market and offer our unique equipment solutions to help keep commerce moving forward during this dynamic time.”

“Big Joe Canada is excited to expand with Big Joe to offer exceptional material handling solutions to our existing and future network of dealers across Canada,” said Ace Coustol, Regional Vice President, Big Joe Canada. “Both entities are driven to provide products specific to our customers’ needs, reducing costs and downtime, and boosting efficiency. Joining forces in the Canadian market will allow us to streamline products and services to our valued customers and we look forward to expanding our tailor-made offerings.”


