Big Joe unveils user-directed AMR

This week, Big Joe (Booth N6727) revealed its Pallet Mover, a user-directed autonomous mobile robot (AMR).

Created in partnership with Thoro.ai, an AMR designer for commercial and industrial applications, the Pallet Mover can transport up to 4,400 pounds of materials at speeds as high as 2.8 mph. It can operate on a continuous basis for up to 10 hours at a time.

Able to be set it up and operate in less than 1 hour, the AMR can be used for floor-to-floor pallet transportation and drop-off.

“Since the Pallet Mover can be deployed so easily, users will see immediate productivity improvements and have positive returns on their investment, starting on day one,” said Bill Pedriana, chief marketing officer at Big Joe.

Able to be used in manual mode at any time, the AMR provides efficiencies to facilities without requiring any considerable changes in operations. Adjustments in infrastructure, aside from Wi-Fi connections for software updates, aren’t necessary either.

“Our Pallet Mover AMR, new lithium sit-down forklifts and other new small format lift trucks are all onsite for users to experience hands on,” Pedriana added. “Booth visitors are clearly seeing Big Joe’s vision for the future.”

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



