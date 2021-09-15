Bird-X and Tri Lite complete merger, streamlining operations

Humane wildlife control supplier, Bird-X, and specialty dock lighting and safety equipment manufacturer, Tri-Lite, have completed a merger intended to streamline operations for both companies. The official announcement was made July 1, 2021 at the companies’ headquarters in Elmhurst, Illinois.

There are several reasons that led to the decision to merge these two seemingly different companies, one of which is to enhance operations for both companies. “While there are certainly many Tri Lite customers who can benefit from the products offered by Bird-X, the most significant advantage this merger provides is the ability to leverage resources that will fund future opportunities to maintain leadership positions in several diverse markets” said Jeff Spencer, President of Bird-X and Tri Lite. “Although operating separately for over 50 years, Bird-X and Tri Lite have been interconnected to each other through the ownership of each company.”

With the merger complete, Bird-X Inc, will continue to sell products under the well-established and respected Bird-X, Cozy, Yates-Motloid, Tri Lite and Mars brand names. Since 1922, Tri-Lite has been a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty lighting, electrical products and safety equipment for the material handling and safety markets.



