Blue Line Battery joins MHEDA

Blue Line Battery has joined MHEDA, the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. MHEDA is the premier trade association dedicated to serving the material handling community. MHEDA programs and services are accessed by thousands of industry professionals each year who are seeking to help their business stay competitive and their employees stay connected.

As a part of this network of industry professionals, Blue Line Battery is able to access professional development programs, best practice benchmarking, and networking opportunities, all specific to the material handling industry.

The company’s CEO, Dustin Herte, is looking forward to engaging with the MHEDA community. “We are excited to be directly involved with such an industry-leading organization at a time when we can use our technology to improve the industry,” he said.

Newly headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, Blue Line Battery is a full-line manufacturer of intelligent Lithium-ion power systems that prove to be a more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and safer alternative to lead acid batteries. The company serves various markets including Material Handling, AGV, Ground Support Equipment, UPS, Aerial, and Custom. Blue Line Battery is well on its way to becoming the market leader in high-performance Lithium battery technology.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the only national trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of material handling distributors, integrators, and suppliers. MHEDA represents close to 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking, and best practices. For more information, visit [url=http://www.mheda.org]http://www.mheda.org[/url].



