Blue Yonder acquires Yantriks to deliver customer-facing fulfillment strategies

Acquisition to enhance real-time inventory visibility and order fulfillment, end-to-end supply chain visibility and personalized consumer experiences.

By

Blue Yonder has acquired Yantriks, a SaaS provider of commerce and fulfillment microservices.

This acquisition combines real-time transactional systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfillment solutions, to power modern commerce. With this combined offering, companies can integrate all their supply chain assets to deliver a differentiated experience to their customers right at the beginning of the shopping process.

“Companies, more so than ever before, are seeking to deliver products to customers with unprecedented velocity, at promised delivery times, with optimized costs through complete plan-to-order-to-fulfillment alignment,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “The combination of Yantriks and Blue Yonder brings together end-to-end systems that begin with the very start of the shoppers’ journey and allows the entire supply chain to be organized around their preferences and choices.”

“Customers increasingly expect a unified experience that is no longer just about brand, product and price,” said Eugene Amigud, the founder of Yantriks. “The supply chain, its capabilities, and the ability to promise and deliver customer-facing fulfillment strategies in real-time, is the differentiator enabling B2B and B2C companies to adapt, evolve, and succeed.”

Yantriks’ solutions, coupled with Blue Yonder’s Luminate Commerce solutions, can augment customers’ existing systems, and are available to deploy today.

About Yantriks, Inc.
With a unique combination of technology and professional services expertise, Yantriks helps industry-leading retail brands unify inventory and fulfillment data into a single platform to create personalized digital commerce experiences that result in higher conversion rates, lowered cart abandonment, and increased customer satisfaction. The company was founded in 2014 by experts in the eCommerce and order management industry and has offices in Westborough, Mass. and Bangalore, India. For more information visit [url=http://www.yantriks.com]http://www.yantriks.com[/url].

About Blue Yonder
Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com


