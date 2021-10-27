BlueBotics and Dürr Systems sign agreement on autonomous navigation tech for paint shop AGVs

Autonomous navigation leader BlueBotics SA has signed an exclusive agreement with Dürr Systems AG, one of the world’s leading automation and digitalization specialists in vehicle manufacturing, to create automated guided vehicles (AGVs) which the companies contend will revolutionize paint shop efficiency, safety and flexibility.

The three-year collaboration will see future generations of Dürr’s EcoProFleet vehicle, which are AGVs designed specifically for paint shops, being built upon BlueBotics’ ANT natural feature navigation technology – providing Dürr’s automotive customers with flexible, accurate and fleet-ready AGV technology, BlueBotics stated in announcing the collaboration.

Stefano Bell, Product Manager at Dürr, said: “A successful AGV within a paint shop environment has to be robust, safe, reliable and adaptable to changing conditions. Our EcoProFleet combined with ANT navigation technology meets all these requirements. The performance of ANT and BlueBotics’ excellent support make the company the perfect development partner for us to meet the logistical requirements in Dürr’s ‘paint shop of the future’.”

EcoProFleet AGVs are said to be the first AGVs designed specifically to operate in paint shop environments. Using the AGVs to move car bodies between storage, work zones and final inspection points negates the need for permanent conveyor installations and makes the system highly adaptable for the introduction of new car models and changing production sequences. The AGVs are designed with an low profile, at an overall height of 225 mm, meaning they can easily drive under work zones and conveyor systems to transfer car bodies throughout the paint shop.

Dr. Nicola Tomatis, CEO of BlueBotics, commented, “We are delighted to work with such a leader in vehicle manufacturing automation. By upgrading their EcoProFleet with ANT navigation technology, Dürr have created a future-proof AGV that will meet the demanding needs of its automotive customers.”

ANT driven vehicles such as the EcoProFleet are not only simple to use and cost-effective to install since no permanent changes to a site’s infrastructure are required, according to BlueBotics. Using the BlueBotics ANT server platform, ANT vehicles can work together seamlessly in a scalable fleet. ANT server can also connect to Dürr’s DXQlogistics.control to bring AGV operational data inside this MES/SCADA software.

Bell concluded, “We are extremely excited about the potential of ANT driven EcoProFleet AGVs to help our vehicle OEMs increase manufacturing safety, efficiency and reliability, and lower production costs. This agreement really is a win-win, for both our companies and for vehicle manufacturers alike.”

Dürr’s EcoProFleet was released into production in May 2019 and has already been deployed by several major vehicle producers. To see the EcoProFleet in operation, visit here.



