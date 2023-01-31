MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks    OneCharge

Bluewater Battery Logistics and OneCharge partner on Li-ion battery end of life needs

Under the new partnership, OneCharge offers a way to recycle and repurpose advanced lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries at end of useful life

OneCharge Inc., and Bluewater Battery Logistics have entered into a strategic partnership to recycle and repurpose advanced lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries at the end of useful life, the companies announced today.

Lithium forklift batteries provide an efficient and economically viable alternative to older lead-acid batteries, noted OneCharge, one of the largest developers, manufacturers, and integrators of lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks in the U.S. market. Lithium technology also enables the switch to electric power from propane and diesel engines in power-hungry applications where companies could not electrify their fleets with lead-acid batteries, OneCharge added. However, the proliferation of lithium batteries requires safe and environmentally friendly recycling and re-purposing. Forklift lithium batteries can be repurposed for less demanding applications, such as energy storage in solar power generation systems, OneCharge added.

With this new partnership, OneCharge states that it offers its customers the most sustainable and responsible way to utilize their end-of-life batteries and capitalize on the advanced lithium technology to reduce waste and improve the sustainability of their operations.

“Bluewater Batteries Logistics is proud to partner with OneCharge, Inc.,” said Ben Firestone, CEO of Bluewater Batteries Logistics. “The share of Li-ion power supply in the forklift industry is growing at a rapid rate and even though Li-ion battery packs last times longer than lead-acid, we anticipate large numbers of end-of-life batteries accumulate in the coming years. With lithium technology, it is possible not only to recycle but in many cases to repurpose these batteries and dramatically reduce waste.”

“We’re happy to partner with Bluewater Battery Logistics, an innovative and dynamic company that shares our drive for cleaner and more sustainable materials handling operations. Repurposing lithium batteries before recycling allows us to extract more value from every battery cell, and reduce waste. OneCharge customers can rely on us for the most sustainable and innovative disposal process,” said Tim Karimov, President of OneCharge.


