BluJay and Loadsmart announce strategic partnership

Integration offers shippers new tools to improve efficiency and gain superior visibility for their shipments

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, and Loadsmart, a digital freight technology company, today announced a strategic and technical partnership that delivers greater transportation efficiency and visibility to shippers. The API-enabled integration of Loadsmart’s digital freight platform with BluJay’s cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) allows customers access to Loadsmart’s offering of instantly bookable truckload rates and guaranteed capacity directly within the BluJay platform.

“Loadsmart and BluJay share a passion for innovation and a commitment to putting customers first, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Felipe Capella, president and co-founder of Loadsmart. “The integration of our industry-leading platform with BluJay’s first-of-its-kind cloud-based TMS delivers tangible value to our shared customers, who now can more seamlessly and efficiently lock in rates and capacity through a single UI.”

Customers benefit from improved efficiency and reduced transportation costs. The integration allows for Loadsmart’s real-time, bookable rates to appear within BluJay’s Transportation Management application in the Carrier Shop, Routing Guide, or both. As a result, shippers can automatically tender the load and receive status updates from pickup through delivery, with near-real-time tracking.

“Our partnership and integration with Loadsmart couldn’t come at a better time for BluJay and our customers. The current pandemic has had a tremendous impact on freight rates and capacity. The Loadsmart solution, combined with the advanced capabilities of the BluJay TMS, will help our shippers rapidly secure capacity at a competitive rate. Even once the environment settles, Loadsmart will provide our customers with the tools needed to improve visibility, control costs and improve operational efficiency,” said David Landau, chief product officer at BluJay.


