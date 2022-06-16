MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    Distribution

Download our white paper for an introduction to POC and the benefits of optimizing critical path performance.

If the most critical path in your distribution and fulfillment (D&F) facility isn’t performing optimally, your entire operation could be at stake. Discover how Honeywell Intelligrated’s performance optimization consulting (POC) process can help you to optimize your critical path in three distinct phases:

  • MECHANICAL ASSESSMENT: POC software engineers work with you to conduct a detailed mechanical and electrical assessment of each component within the critical path.
  • CORRECTION AND REPAIRS: After identifying any mechanical deficiencies, the POC team acquires any necessary replacement parts and conducts repairs and calibrations.
  • SOFTWARE OPTIMIZATION AND NEW PERFORMANCE BASELINE: Finally, the POC team helps you to develop an action plan to document short- and long-term critical path optimization. Download our white paper for an introduction to POC and the benefits of optimizing critical path performance.
Boost Distribution and Fulfillment (D&F) D&F Efficiency and Minimize Costs
