Boost Distribution Center Capacity, Despite Supply Chain Challenges

Investment in automation equipment is on the rise as growing e-commerce demand and tightening service level agreements (SLAs) increase pressure on distribution centers (DCs) to ship more products faster than ever before.

More than half of distribution operations want more automation. In today’s tight (and uncertain) supply chain environment, however, many can’t get equipment fast enough. That reality means most distribution centers (DCs) need to squeeze more out of the resources they have.

Boost Your Distribution Center’s Capacity, Despite Supply Chain Challenges, a new report from Honeywell Forge, explores hidden opportunities for DCs in the post-pandemic world. You’ll also discover an innovative software solution that enables you to increase capacity and improve DC efficiency — while setting you up for even greater competitive advantages when the supply chain recovers.

