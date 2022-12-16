Bosch Rexroth opens new factory automation Customer Innovation Center

Bosch Rexroth has opened a new customer innovation center near Austin, Texas. The facility will provide a unique technology development experience for Bosch Rexroth factory automation customers from multiple industry segments, including electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production, consumer packaged goods and semiconductor manufacturing. The new innovation center is the latest in a series of expansions and investments Bosch Rexroth is making in North America, including a new plant in Queretaro, Mexico, and an expansion of its operations in Charlotte, N.C., the company added.

Located in Round Rock outside of Austin, the Rexroth Customer Innovation Center (CIC) is housed in a custom-outfitted, approximately 9,200-square-foot building with multiple exhibits and presentation areas where visitors can learn about Bosch Rexroth factory automation and industrial hydraulics products and technology.

The CIC features interactive technology demos that integrate multiple Rexroth factory automation systems, including the company’s ctrlX AUTOMATION platform, Smart MechatroniX systems, TS assembly conveyors, autonomous mobile robot, linear motor-based Flexible Transport System (FTS), smart hydraulics and other technologies. The demos allow visitors to see a scaled version of a complete factory automation production line.

Through the CIC, visitors will also have the opportunity to connect with other Rexroth innovation centers, including the company’s flagship CU.BE center in Germany, in a growing network of similar facilities being established throughout the U.S. and globally. This network allows for more immersive digital experiences through virtual connections and digital twin capabilities. With this connection, customers and Rexroth partners can access other technology experts, along with an expanded range of factory automation technologies around the world.

The Austin CIC also has a state-of-the-art engineering lab, where manufacturing customers and other partners can join engineering teams from Bosch Rexroth globally to address specific factory automation challenges and applications. The lab provides a collaborative setting to solve manufacturing system design, engineering and implementation challenges. Customers can engage with Bosch Rexroth experts to develop working prototypes and proof-of-concept systems that integrate multiple controls, drives, material transport, assembly and linear motion products from the company’s industry-leading portfolio.

Greg Gumbs, President and CEO , Bosch Rexroth North America:

“The new Customer Innovation Center gives our factory automation customers an opportunity for a unique, customer-focused experience, providing a space where they can interact with and learn about our current and future innovations to move their manufacturing operations forward, It will serve as a central point of contact for customers, users, partners and our own engineering and applications development teams, where we can explore ideas and develop solutions that focus on improving productivity, manufacturing flexibility and efficiency.”



