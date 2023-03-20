Bosch Rexroth presents harmonized warehouse automation technology

ProMat attendees are invited to experience how Bosch Rexroth (Booth S4018), a leading supplier of drive and control technologies, is bringing together its warehouse automation technology for harmonious materials handling applications.

Bosch Rexroth’s technologies include the recently launched Smart Flex Effector, a sensor-based compensation module with independent kinematics. It increases precision in handling devices and opens up new areas of application for robots and Cartesian systems. The Smart Flex Effector, which is used in complex handling applications, provides movement flexibility that until now was unobtainable, solving an array of challenges that have troubled integrators for years.

Live demos will also be available for the MP1000R autonomous mobile robot (AMR), a factory floor logistics robot that can autonomously move without human intervention, the ctrlX AUTOMATION platform, as well as a presentation that highlights features and benefits of Smart Function Kit for Handling.

“Customers often ask us what’s so different about our products, and in reality, there’s not a lot different in components themselves. It comes down to the software. All our drives and components work with our products to create a factory solution,” said Dan Barrera, product manager, automation and electrification, North America, at Bosch Rexroth.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




