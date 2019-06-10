MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Brambles, CHEP launches Zero Waste World in North America

Initiative focuses on eliminating physical waste, eradicating empty transport miles and cutting out process inefficiencies in the supply chain.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

CHEP, a Brambles company and a global leader in supply chain solutions, has announced a new initiative called Zero Waste World at the Sustainable Brands conference in Detroit, MI. This program, being rolled out globally in the coming months, brings together leading retailers and manufacturers to create smarter and more sustainable supply chains. As businesses strive to please consumers by operating faster, easier and cheaper, they are also tasked with addressing climate change by minimizing the environmental impact of their operations. Through cross-sector collaboration, CHEP seeks to solve the dual challenge of growing consumer demand and global concern for the environment.

CHEP’s pooled (shared and reusable) pallets create the invisible backbone of the global supply chain, helping it move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. That network scale and visibility puts CHEP in a unique position to collaborate with companies to help save them time, money and resources, all while creating greater value for society. For example, CHEP’s Transport Collaboration solutions are cutting empty miles, wasted fuel and carbon emissions, while improving the performance of customers’ supply chains.

CHEP is initially working with its global customers such as Unilever and as well as North America based customers such as Walmart Canada and California Giant Berry Farms. CHEP looks to soon expand the initiative to multi-company coalitions and open innovation events in which supply chain experts can discuss sustainability topics ranging from reverse logistics to shared transportation solutions to data-driven approaches.

“Zero Waste World is a working collaboration of companies committed to three primary sustainability challenges, ” said Laura Nador, President of CHEP North America. “Those areas are eliminating waste, eradicating empty transport miles and cutting out inefficiencies.”

Participating companies in CHEP’s Zero Waste World program will regularly come together virtually and in person to share ideas and examples of how to best address these three areas. In doing so, they will find practical and impactful new ways to collaborate, with the aim of building smarter and more sustainable supply chains. The following are examples of how customers have partnered with CHEP, leading to the creation of the Zero Waste World program:

California Giant Berry Farms, a top international berry producer, has contributed to a Zero Waste World with its commitment to using only CHEP’s pooled pallets. In 17 years of sharing and reusing pallets, California Giant has removed 1,221,600 pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere and eliminated 1,618,936 pounds of solid waste from landfills.

Frey Farms, a leader in the produce industry, has been participating in CHEP’s pallet storage program to ensure pallet availability and eradicate empty transport miles. Frey Farms stores a total of approximately 50,000 of CHEP’s pooled pallets at three farms in Florida, generating transportation efficiencies that greatly reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact.

Bottomley Evergreens, one of America’s largest growers and shippers of Christmas trees, is collaborating with CHEP on both pallet storage and the managed recovery of pallets to improve warehouse utilization and cut out process inefficiencies, even in the off-season. By receiving pallets directly from distribution centers and sorting and storing them using CHEP quality standards, Bottomley Evergreens has been able to keep people working year-round, significantly improving company efficiencies.

“Our goal is to work with as many companies as possible to create a Zero Waste World,” Nador said. “While we’re proud of the work we’ve done so far, this is only the beginning. Overcoming our shared challenges will take concerted effort and collaboration, but I’m confident that together we can make a difference.”

Visit [url=https://brambles.com/zero-waste-world/]https://brambles.com/zero-waste-world/[/url] for more information on the program.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Brambles Limited
CHEP
Packaging
Pallets
Sustainability
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources