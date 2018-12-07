Brewery adds density, flexibility and control with end-to-end solution

Gantry cranes handle changes in SKUs, packaging and seasonal peaks while providing powerful software tools.

Productivity Solution in the News

Brewery adds density, flexibility and control with end-to-end solution
Ergonomics knowledge drives action for Parker Hannifin
New order fulfillment system optimizes spare parts operation
Upgrade to LED industrial lighting creates cost savings
Automation increases data accuracy and productivity
More Productivity Solution News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

Olvi Brewery, founded in 1878 in Iisalmi, central Finland, was challenged to address many obstacles familiar throughout the brewing industry. Diversification in products and packaging, drastic seasonal changes and exploding production volumes put ever-increasing pressure on the company’s production, warehousing and distribution operations. To relieve these strains while improving customer service, the company installed a fully automated gantry picking system that offers extreme flexibility.

Customers want more variety, smaller batches and more frequent deliveries. Seasonal demand for beverage consumption can swing 25% between low and high months, which can cause bottlenecks in production and the distribution center on peak production days. The new automated order picking system (Cimcorp) adapts to variations in the amount and frequency of deliveries and provides flexibility. The solution provider’s software manages the entirety of dispatch, from warehousing to material flow and order picking.

The software controls handling of full beverage trays, crates and pallets from the production lines to the loading bays. The automated high-bay warehouse can accommodate 13,800 pallets, which doubled the storage on site when installed. It meets the demands of overall growth in production capacity, as well as leveling out the seasonal swings of the brewing industry.

“We have promised our customers almost 100% delivery accuracy, and we are committed to ensuring that,” says Ilkka Heikkilä, logistics foreman at the brewery. “The system handles all order picking, and we are happy that it hasn’t caused any delivery delays.”

Automated order picking is supplemented by voice picking for products that are not suitable for picking by the gantry robots. Six automatic stacker cranes handle about 90% of the material flow and ensure first-in, first-out compliance.

To meet statutory food security and control requirements, every individual beverage is traceable from the customer to the production batch. Real-time inventory is also supported, and inventory and warehouse control have been 100% accurate since installation.

Annual capacity has increased from 100 million liters to 178 million, with a realistic target to hit 200 million liters a year in 2020. All investments in automation have been made bearing in mind the need for the solution to adapt smoothly to future growth, with the capacity of warehousing and shipping to increase in stages

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Cimcorp · Overhead Handling · Productivity Solution · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
How to optimize online grocery order fulfillment and curbside delivery
Everyone from Smart & Final to Kroger to Target—to name just a few—are jumping into the buy online shopping/pick-up in store (BOPIS) game.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links