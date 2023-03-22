MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Inventory & Picking    Brightpick

Brightpick showcases new autopicker

Brightpick (Booth N8332) is showcasing the recently announced Brightpick Autopicker at ProMat 2023.

By

Jan Zizka, CEO
Brightpick (Booth N8332) is showcasing the recently announced Brightpick Autopicker at ProMat 2023. Attendees will see Brightpick Autopickers in action as they pick tasty snacks for people in the crowd. Brightpick CEO and co-founder Jan Zizka will be there with his team to answer any questions.

“Our patented Brightpick Autopicker is the most advanced fulfillment robot ever created and is a game-changer in the warehouse automation space,” said Zizka. “Until now, there has never been a robot capable of both picking and consolidating orders on its own as it moves around a warehouse.”

Brightpick Autopickers are like humans with carts, autonomously picking and consolidating orders as they move through the warehouse aisles. It is the first commercially available autonomous mobile picking robot for e-commerce and grocery order fulfillment.

The fully autonomous, end-to-end robotic solution takes less than a month to deploy, enables warehouses to reduce their picking labor by 95%, and cuts costs for order fulfillment by half. A typical Brightpick Autopicker fleet in a warehouse consists of 15 to 100 robots. The entire fleet and fulfillment process is orchestrated and optimized by Brightpick Intuition software.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.


