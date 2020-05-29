MMH    Topics     Warehouse

BSI survey finds 50% of orgs will make changes to supply chain due to COVID-19

Food services, aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors report the greatest impact and will be making the most changes to operations post-pandemic.

To better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting its clients and their businesses, BSI conducted a survey of 800 business leaders in April.

The survey found that 50% of respondents are looking to make changes to their supply chain as a result of COVID-19. Additionally, more than 25% of survey respondents reported they did not have a business continuity plan in place prior to the pandemic. Of the industries surveyed, the food services, aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors report the greatest impact and will be making the most changes to operations post-pandemic.

The survey was designed to take a pulse of the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses and organizations, how well prepared they felt they were ahead of the pandemic, what portions of their operations were affected the most, and where they currently see themselves in their road to recovery and resiliency.

“Our goal is to be a trusted partner for our clients to help them as they reopen and rebuild their businesses during this time of unprecedented change and to provide them a path for future resiliency,” said Tim Wren, regional commercial director, BSI Americas.

Key findings include:

Business continuity preparedness
● Nearly 2/3s of respondents reported having a business continuity plan in place
● And overall, they rated themselves as being well prepared
● More than 1/3 reported they did not have a business continuity plan in place

Supply chain concerns
● Most survey respondents rated their preparedness for supply chain disruptions about average
● At the same time, 50% of respondents said they will be making changes to their supply chain going forward

Remote working
● Approximately 30% of respondents report between 10% and 50% of their workforce will remain working remotely post pandemic

Pandemic impact
● The vast majority of respondents said they began to feel the impact of the pandemic in March
● Approximately 30% stated they felt the effects of the pandemic between December and February

Top concerns
● Respondents were asked (open ended) to list their top concerns:
● 1 in 4 respondents cited employee safety as their top concern
● Recovering their lost sales followed closely
● Supply Chain was cited as a top three concern by 1 in 10 respondents


