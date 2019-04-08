Build smart machines with Lenze’s motion-centric automation solutions

Lenze Americas (Booth S2422) is making it easy for attendees to tour its complete range of motion-centric automation solutions with its EASY Machine exhibit—combining centralized and decentralized drives, controller-based operations, and Cloud-computing capabilities.

“The machine is equipped with our newest products and services to demonstrate how, from conveyor projects to robotics applications, Lenze offers technologies to build smart machines,” said Joel Thomas, automotive and intralogistics manager.

The Cloud-based solution in particular is attracting attention from companies seeking to leverage advanced analytics using the Internet of Things (IoT).

“The information in our controller is easy to use and visualize—and it’s secure, reliable and tested. This helps OEMs and end users dramatically improve overall equipment effectiveness through remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance,” Thomas explained. “Using quantifiable metrics in dashboard or report form, users can achieve ROI within the first few months of deployment.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




