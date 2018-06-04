BW Papersystems expands corrugated line with acquisition of K&H Machinery

MMH Staff

BW Papersystems, a Barry-Wehmiller company and capital equipment supplier for the paper industry, has acquired Dongguan K&H Machinery Co. Ltd. The transaction closed on May 31, 2018.

K&H manufactures complete corrugators to create corrugated sheets. Some of its well-known products include the N.C. Slitter Scorer and the Positive Pressure Singlefacer. With operations in Dongguan, China, and Taiwan, K&H has sold products in Asia, Central and South America, and Europe for the past 30 years.

For decades, BW Papersystems and K&H have often worked together on solution-driven projects for customers throughout China. Now, the two companies will join efforts to increase their global market presence. BW Papersystems welcomes 145 team members to the company as a result of this collaboration.

“We have partnered with K&H for a long time,” said Neal McConnellogue, president of BW Papersystems. “By merging the two companies, BW Papersystems will step into our broader vision and open ourselves to new customer opportunities.”

Eddie Mun, newly appointed managing director of K&H in Dongguan, said “K&H equipment, combined with the technology of our MarquipWardUnited brand, will meet the increasing demand for automation in Asia.”

“I look forward to continuing K&H’s and BW Papersystems’ progress in the global corrugated market,” said Wu Kuan Hsiung, president and Board Chairman of K&H, who will continue to consult on innovation and business matters, as the K&H and MarquipWardUnited product lines merge equipment and technology.

Tim Sullivan, Barry-Wehmiller Group president, Paper and Converting, noted: “With this being Barry-Wehmiller’s first acquisition in Asia, we are fortunate and honored to be partnering with K&H and Mr. Wu, and are excited by the opportunity to accelerate our growth.”

K&H is BW Papersystems’ 11th acquisition focusing on capital equipment in the paper industries, and is Barry-Wehmiller’s 105th acquisition.

“Reflecting on this historic partnership, I am thrilled about the opportunity to combine the talents and gifts of our teams in a new way,” said Bob Chapman, Barry-Wehmiller Chairman and CEO. “This acquisition provides us not only with a great opportunity to expand our presence in the market but also to grow our people-centric culture with our new team members.”