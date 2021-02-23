MMH    Topics     News

BYD announces dealer agreement with Ogden Forklifts

New dealership agreement expands BYD's reach in Southeast region of U.S. market

BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it has entered into a dealership agreement for its material handling products with Ogden Forklifts, expanding its reach in the American Southeast.

In business for over 60 years serving customers in Georgia, Ogden Forklifts recently acquired Florida Forklifts, giving the company seven locations Atlanta and Savannah in Georgia and Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Winter Haven, and Fort Myers in Florida. The employee-owned company offers material handling equipment products, parts, and service.

“This agreement gives BYD a greater presence in the southeast market to help revolutionize the forklift industry by bringing our state-of-the-art products to a new audience,” said Terry Rains, director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “The people of Ogden Forklift have a depth of knowledge about the material handling industry and are committed to customer service. They understand the importance of our revolutionary technology, and are a great fit with BYD. We strive to make the world a greener place by helping companies evolve to a new forklift power and away from internal combustion engines and lead acid battery forklifts.”

“We believe BYD is the right partner to expand with in our new joint territory in Florida and Georgia,” said John Gehrhardt, Ogden Forklifts’ CEO and president.

BYD’s material handling equipment delivers a single-battery multi-shift solution. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, an operation can run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries, according to BYD.


