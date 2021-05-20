BYD announces dealership agreement with PA Industrial Equipment

BYD Material Handling has entered into a dealership agreement with PA Industrial Equipment Inc. expanding its presence into the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. Established in 1977 by Roy Bramm Jr., Pa Industrial Equipment provides material handling equipment sales, service, and rentals to all of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Bramm, along with the next generation of his family, continue to oversee the daily operations and to guarantee quality service. The company has sales and service locations in Boyertown and New Holland Pennsylvania.

“Having a green product utilizing cutting edge Lithium-ion technology rounds out our excellent product mix,” said Joseph Marino, PA Industrial Equipment sales manager. “Being able to offer these units at a competitive price point from a manufacturer committed to quality products and customer service positions PA Industrial very well for future growth.”

“As a family-owned business with decades of industry experience and a strong focus on customer service, PA Industrial is an ideal partner for BYD,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “This partnership will bring BYD’s clean, innovative technology to customers in Pennsylvania.”

BYD’s material handling equipment is said to simplify operations by delivering a single-battery, multi-shift solution. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours, according to BYD, which manufactures the forklift, battery and the charger.



