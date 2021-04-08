BYD expands dealer network for its forklifts

Forklift provider BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, has announced a major expansion of its U.S. material handling equipment dealership network.

The new dealerships in the BYD network are:

• Forklift Systems, serving the Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama markets. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and has locations in Birmingham, Alabama and Louisville, Kentucky.

• Big River Equipment Inc., serving Central and Eastern Iowa as well as Western Illinois. The company has three locations in Iowa: in Bettendorf, Hiawatha, and Waterloo.

• LiftTruck Parts and Service Inc. ,serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. The company has two locations in Massachusetts, West Springfield and Brockton.

“Each of these dealerships bring decades of industry experience, a dedication to customer service, and values of integrity and accountability,” said Terry Rains, director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “Together, we can help customers get the job done with clean, efficient, and affordable solutions.”

BYD’s material handling equipment is said to simplify operations by delivering a single-battery, multi-shift solution. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, an operation can run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries, according to BYD. Unlike lead-acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD states that its Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control, according to BYD. BYD takes an integrated approach, also offering a 110v/15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries.



