Caja Robotics and intralogistics expert Fives partner in European market

Robotic GTP solution provider Caja Robotics and Fives to provide joint customer offerings and address complex omnichannel challenges in the European footwear and apparel industries.

Caja Robotics, a leading provider of robotic and flexible goods-to-person solutions in fulfillment, and Fives, a global provider and integrator of advanced material handling and smart automation solutions, have announced a close cooperation to provide joint solutions.

Through the mutual exchange of know-how and technical expertise as well as a deep understanding of customer needs and market demands, the companies stated they expect to strengthen their position as key players in warehouse automation.

Caja Robotics’ solution is complementary to Fives’ technology portfolio and will allow Fives to expand its offering in piece picking, the companies explained. The joint efforts will address the apparel and footwear sector to help customers meet the challenges of omnichannel automation, while giving Caja Robotics the extra boost needed to tackle the Southern European markets where Fives demonstrates leading positions, the companies added.

Caja Robotics has developed a solution for the flexible and scalable automation of warehouse logistics operations, which combines robots, intelligently planned picking stations and AI-supported software. Controlled by Caja’s cloud-based advanced fleet management, the robots move cartons and bins between the picking stations and the shelves to optimize goods management and the warehouse operation. Caja said its warehouse technology can be easily adapted to the existing warehouse structure, could readapt later with the changing needs, and is flexible enough to handle peaks in orders. The solution is particularly fitted for the specific requirements of industries with fluctuating throughput figures, such as e-commerce and retail logistics, the partners added.

“Automated warehouses are a competitive advantage for mastering the challenges of the future. Our customers also see it that way, which is why we want to proactively develop solutions for their requirements together with Caja Robotics,” explains Massimiliano Fochetti, Global EVP Sales and Marketing for Fives’ Smart Automation Solutions Division.

“We are glad to have found a partner in Fives who attaches great importance to further developing our solution together with us. At the same time, we benefit from Fives’ sales strength. This is essential for our expansion on the European market,” says Ilan Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Caja Robotics.


News
Caja Robotics
Fives Group
