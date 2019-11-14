CalAmp and Pallet Alliance partner to provide IoT-enabled wooden pallet system

CalAmp, a global technology solutions provider transforming the mobile connected economy, is partnering with Pallet Alliance, a leading innovator in holistic pallet management programs. This partnership will allow multi-site manufacturing companies to leverage IntelliPallet, the industry’s first turnkey, IoT-enabled platform and supply chain managed service integrated with wooden pallets. Employing CalAmp iOn Tags, gateways and the CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC), multinational enterprises challenged with managing hundreds of thousands of pallets will be able to integrate this subscriber-based telematics solution to enable more sustainable, secure and efficient tracking of shipments and assets.

By integrating CalAmp’s iOn Tags with wooden pallets, enterprises can now access location and environmental data on assets in transit all over the world from the point of pack to the final destination via a CalAmp telematics gateway and the CTC. Pallet Alliance and CalAmp are increasing global supply chain visibility, eliminating tracking blind spots, reducing the potential for theft while also minimizing spoilage as products travel across sea, land, and air.

“Not only will our iOn Tags and gateways help corporations monitor shipment departures and arrivals, but access to our CTC information dashboard will also provide environmental conditions and data analyses to ensure optimal shipment control,” said Jeff Newman, vice president of supply chain visibility solutions at CalAmp. “In today’s connected economy, there is no reason for a company not to have point-to-point traceability about the location and conditions of their valuable assets throughout the shipment process, from the first mile to the last. Smart pallets enable more efficient business operations that help maintain product quality and maximize revenue potential.”

The IntelliPallet system employs CalAmp telematics technology and AT&T mobile connectivity enabling Pallet Alliance to provide a range of pallet tracking options that deliver precise in-transit data for point-to-point traceability and monitoring for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, retail distribution points and shipping routes. Developed through extensive laboratory and field testing as well as proven through more than a year of real-world use, the patent-pending integration is virtually undetectable when installed.

Pallet Alliance’s success integrating CalAmp’s advanced telematics technology with wooden pallets eliminates the need to convert to alternate materials. Wooden pallets are significantly more economical and sustainable than engineered alternatives, and can be easily configured for specific customer requirements. With Pallet Alliance and CalAmp’s IntelliPallet platform service, monitoring compliance, handling and environmental changes can now be more effectively managed by making more informed decisions based on real-time supply chain insights.

“The ability to integrate end-to-end IoT connectivity with customers’ existing pallet systems will transform the logistics industry,” said Mike Jones, a principal at Pallet Alliance. “Customers can implement location and data services without abandoning their wooden pallet systems, avoiding the added expense and limitations resulting from converting to plastic or composite pallets, not to mention the other required infrastructure investments.”



