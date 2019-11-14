MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

CalAmp and Pallet Alliance partner to provide IoT-enabled wooden pallet system

This partnership will allow multi-site manufacturing companies to leverage IntelliPallet, the industry’s first turnkey, IoT-enabled platform and supply chain managed service integrated with wooden pallets.

By

CalAmp, a global technology solutions provider transforming the mobile connected economy, is partnering with Pallet Alliance, a leading innovator in holistic pallet management programs. This partnership will allow multi-site manufacturing companies to leverage IntelliPallet, the industry’s first turnkey, IoT-enabled platform and supply chain managed service integrated with wooden pallets. Employing CalAmp iOn Tags, gateways and the CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC), multinational enterprises challenged with managing hundreds of thousands of pallets will be able to integrate this subscriber-based telematics solution to enable more sustainable, secure and efficient tracking of shipments and assets.

By integrating CalAmp’s iOn Tags with wooden pallets, enterprises can now access location and environmental data on assets in transit all over the world from the point of pack to the final destination via a CalAmp telematics gateway and the CTC. Pallet Alliance and CalAmp are increasing global supply chain visibility, eliminating tracking blind spots, reducing the potential for theft while also minimizing spoilage as products travel across sea, land, and air.

“Not only will our iOn Tags and gateways help corporations monitor shipment departures and arrivals, but access to our CTC information dashboard will also provide environmental conditions and data analyses to ensure optimal shipment control,” said Jeff Newman, vice president of supply chain visibility solutions at CalAmp. “In today’s connected economy, there is no reason for a company not to have point-to-point traceability about the location and conditions of their valuable assets throughout the shipment process, from the first mile to the last. Smart pallets enable more efficient business operations that help maintain product quality and maximize revenue potential.”

The IntelliPallet system employs CalAmp telematics technology and AT&T mobile connectivity enabling Pallet Alliance to provide a range of pallet tracking options that deliver precise in-transit data for point-to-point traceability and monitoring for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, retail distribution points and shipping routes. Developed through extensive laboratory and field testing as well as proven through more than a year of real-world use, the patent-pending integration is virtually undetectable when installed.

Pallet Alliance’s success integrating CalAmp’s advanced telematics technology with wooden pallets eliminates the need to convert to alternate materials. Wooden pallets are significantly more economical and sustainable than engineered alternatives, and can be easily configured for specific customer requirements. With Pallet Alliance and CalAmp’s IntelliPallet platform service, monitoring compliance, handling and environmental changes can now be more effectively managed by making more informed decisions based on real-time supply chain insights.

“The ability to integrate end-to-end IoT connectivity with customers’ existing pallet systems will transform the logistics industry,” said Mike Jones, a principal at Pallet Alliance. “Customers can implement location and data services without abandoning their wooden pallet systems, avoiding the added expense and limitations resulting from converting to plastic or composite pallets, not to mention the other required infrastructure investments.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Packaging
Pallet Alliance
Pallets
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources