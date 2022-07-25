California incentive program for zero-emissions equipment includes some large lift trucks

MMH    Topics 

$125 million in "CORE" clean air incentive funding spans multiple types of off-road equipment, including some large lift trucks

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) recently opened the second round of its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE), providing point-of-sale discounts on off-road zero-emission equipment. The project is administered by CALSTART and has $125M in funding available, more than double the amount allocated to the project when it first launched in January 2020. Originally only for freight, in 2022, CORE is expanding to include funding for the commercial harbor craft and agriculture and construction sectors.

Key elements include:

  • Qualified participants will receive vouchers for point-of-sale discounts on off-road zero-emission equipment, up to a maximum of $500,000 per voucher,
  • There is no requirement to “scrap,” sell, or retire existing equipment, and
  • Additional funding may be available for charging/refueling infrastructure, equipment operated in disadvantaged communities, and small businesses.

“California is backing up its commitment to clean the air in overburdened communities and carry out the direction of the Governor’s Executive Order with a significant investment in zero-emission vehicles and sustainable transportation,” CARB Deputy Executive Officer Craig Segall said. “CORE is specifically designed to assist industry sectors that currently use off-road equipment and can help clean up the communities hardest hit by air pollution.”

“The streamlined process incorporates feedback from program participants and we are anticipating significant interest in this second round,” said Niki Okuk, deputy director at CALSTART. “The industry is continuing its transition to zero-emissions and CORE provides a clear market signal that helps bring new products to the market.”

CORE supports the following nine equipment categories:

  • On- and off-road terminal tractors.
  • Truck- and trailer-mounted transport refrigeration units (TRUs).
  • Large forklifts and cargo-handling equipment. Large forklifts refers to vehicles that have an 8,001 lbs. or greater lift capacity.
  • Airport ground-support equipment.
  • Railcar movers and switcher locomotives.
  • Mobile power units (MPUs) and mobile shore-power cable management systems.
  • Construction equipment.
  • Agricultural equipment.
  • Commercial harbor craft.

CORE is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Information on how to participate can be found here.


2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
