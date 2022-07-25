California incentive program for zero-emissions equipment includes some large lift trucks

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) recently opened the second round of its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE), providing point-of-sale discounts on off-road zero-emission equipment. The project is administered by CALSTART and has $125M in funding available, more than double the amount allocated to the project when it first launched in January 2020. Originally only for freight, in 2022, CORE is expanding to include funding for the commercial harbor craft and agriculture and construction sectors.
Key elements include:
“California is backing up its commitment to clean the air in overburdened communities and carry out the direction of the Governor’s Executive Order with a significant investment in zero-emission vehicles and sustainable transportation,” CARB Deputy Executive Officer Craig Segall said. “CORE is specifically designed to assist industry sectors that currently use off-road equipment and can help clean up the communities hardest hit by air pollution.”
“The streamlined process incorporates feedback from program participants and we are anticipating significant interest in this second round,” said Niki Okuk, deputy director at CALSTART. “The industry is continuing its transition to zero-emissions and CORE provides a clear market signal that helps bring new products to the market.”
CORE supports the following nine equipment categories:
CORE is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Information on how to participate can be found here.